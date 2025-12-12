The Ashley Sisters Release New Country-Rock Heartbreak Anthem 'Heartless' on Spellcast Records

Heartless Cover Art Spellcast Records Logo

On “Heartless,” the Ashley Sisters solve heartbreak’s variables down to one certainty: your self-worth is never in question.

Treat people with kindness because heartbreak hurts. Remember: your self-worth isn’t determined by someone else's disrespect toward you.” — The Ashley Sisters

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ashley Sisters have released their new single, “Heartless,” via Spellcast Records. Within its first months of release, the track surpassed 200K streams on YouTube and attracted thousands of new subscribers and country-music fans to the Ashley Sisters’ channel.Independently released by Spellcast Records, Lauren and Marlo Ashley lead the music industry into its girl-power era on Nashville’s music charts.The angsty “Heartless” unfolds as a classroom daydream where penciled love notes linger in the margins of a graphed notebook. Working through problems greater than any math exercise, the Ashley Sisters solve heartbreak’s variables down to one certainty: your self-worth is never in question.Mixed and mastered in Los Angeles, California, by GrammyAward winner Evren Göknar (Good Charlotte, Poison, Go-Go's), the “Heartless” cover art was shot by celebrity photographer Mark Weiss (Christina Aguilera, Hilary Duff, Avril Lavigne, Britney Spears).In sync with their girl-power message, the Ashley Sisters are the sole producers on “Heartless” and performed most of the instrumentation, a choice that keeps the creative vision sonically and entirely their own. Lead vocalist Lauren plays the bass guitar, while Marlo takes on both acoustic and electric guitar and programs the drums. The track also features standout contributions from specialty musicians, including fiddle player Shane Guse (CMAO Award winner) and pedal steel virtuoso Ed Ringwald (CMAO and CCMA Award winner, known for his work with Gordon Lightfoot and Nashville’s Charles Esten), who add their signature twang.On this country-rock heartbreak anthem, the Ashley Sisters blend pedal steel, polished vocals, and acoustic guitars. Similar artists include Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, Heart, and Avril Lavigne.More about the Ashley Sisters:The Ashley Sisters are a Canadian-American country-sister duo based out of Nashville, Tennessee. The sisters were named America's newest sweethearts by country radio. Born of French-Canadian heritage, they share lineage with music icons Shania Twain and Avril Lavigne. They've reached radio charts such as Billboard™ Country Indicator New and Active©, MEDIABASECountry Activator (63), and Nashville's MusicRow CountryBreakout™ (top 60).

The Ashley Sisters - “Heartless”

