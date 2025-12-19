Deublin transfers Brazil Managing Director Loriane Maeda to the U.S. to strengthen Global Operations

Loriane Maeda, Director of Market and Product Development at DEUBLIN global headquarters. Celebrating a milestone: Loriane Maeda is honored by her Brazilian colleagues as she transitions from Managing Director Brazil to a global leadership role in the U.S. Deublin leadership visit to Deublin Korea, Deublin Japan, and Deublin (HOERBIGER) China (Loriane Maeda, 5th from left).

With the transfer of Ms. Maeda to headquarters as Director of Market and Product Development, DEUBLIN accelerates global alignment and regional expansion.

Loriane Maeda has proven herself a highly competent and visionary business leader... (with a) track record of driving operational excellence, leading strategic transformations...” — Joao Pucetti, CEO of DEUBLIN Company

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEUBLIN Company, LLC, a global leader in rotary unions and part of the HOERBIGER Group, is pleased to announce the transfer of Loriane D. Maeda to the DEUBLIN headquarters in the U.S. as Director of Market and Product Development. The appointment recognizes her exceptional record of leadership, strategic insight, and operational excellence across multiple regions.Ms. Maeda, who previously served as Managing Director in Brazil at DEUBLIN and DEUBLIN's acquisition Minor Jupiter, has now become Director of Market and Product Development. In this role, she is a key leader at DEUBLIN, primarily overseeing all Market and Product Development activities worldwide. Ms. Maeda will thus drive the strategic vision for new product initiatives and market expansion, identify emerging market trends, develop innovative solutions,and enhance our product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our global customers. By leveraging her industry insights and cross-functional collaboration, she will ensure the company's competitive edge and foster sustainable growth.A Track Record of Transformational LeadershipMs. Maeda joined DEUBLIN Brazil in April 2018 as Business Manager and was promoted to Managing Director within months, becoming the first female Managing Director in the company’s history. Appointed by the then-Managing Director of DEUBLIN Brazil and now CEO of DEUBLIN Company, Joao Pucetti, she led an unprecedented period of expansion and modernization.Under her leadership, DEUBLIN Brazil achieved:• Record sales and profitability• The doubling of the manufacturing plant’s size and capacity with zero production downtime• Strengthened global standing as a strategic supplier for the HOERBIGER GroupHer vision also drove the proposal and implementation of a new Slip Ring product line, expanding local manufacturing capabilities and elevating Brazil into a key innovation hub for renewable energy applications within DEUBLIN’s global network.Successful Integration of Minor JupiterMs. Maeda also played a decisive role in HOERBIGER’s acquisition of Minor Jupiter, a long-established former competitor in Brazil. Following the acquisition, she was appointed Managing Director of Minor Jupiter and successfully led its integration into the DEUBLIN and HOERBIGER culture.Her leadership ensured:• Unified products, processes, and customer portfolios• Strong employee engagement and business continuity• Operational and cultural alignment across both organizationsThese efforts further strengthened DEUBLIN’s market presence and operational excellence across South America.Leadership Recognized WorldwideMs. Maeda’s accomplishments have been consistently highlighted across DEUBLIN and HOERBIGER’s global networks, including multiple public recognitions for her contributions to strategic growth, cultural cohesion, and sustainable innovation. Loriane Maeda has proven herself a highly competent and visionary business leader,” said Joao Pucetti, CEO of DEUBLIN Company. “Her track record of driving operational excellence, leading strategic transformations, and cultivating a culture of collaboration and innovation has been instrumental to the success of DEUBLIN Brazil and Minor Jupiter. We are pleased to welcome her as Director of Market and Product Development and look forward to the continued impact she will bring to our global leadership team.”About DEUBLIN Company, LLCDEUBLIN Company, LLC is a global leader in the design and manufacture of rotary unions, swivels, and slip rings, providing innovative solutions to industries worldwide. Part of the HOERBIGER Group, DEUBLIN combines engineering excellence with a deep commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer success. For more information, visit www.deublin.com

