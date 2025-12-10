Free Christmas Show in Brooklyn: Experience Christmas with the Brooklyn Tabernacle, December 19–21

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooklyn Tabernacle, a world-renowned church in downtown Brooklyn, invites the community to experience the joy and message of the season at its annual production, Christmas with the Brooklyn Tabernacle, taking place December 19–21. This free event combines Broadway-level music, a biblically grounded narrative, inspiring drama, and a heartwarming children’s segment to deliver a powerful and uplifting celebration of Christmas.At the heart of the production is the story of Jesus Christ’s birth, offering a message of hope, love, and redemption for people of all backgrounds. Guests are encouraged to bring family, friends, and neighbors to enjoy this unforgettable event in the heart of Brooklyn.With the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir recently receiving its seventh Grammy Award nomination, audiences can expect an extraordinary musical performance that blends excellence with spiritual depth.All seats are free, and early arrival is strongly recommended, as the sanctuary fills quickly. Translation will be available in Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Korean to welcome New York City’s diverse community.Each presentation will include a brief pastoral greeting from Pastor Jim Cymbala , senior pastor of the Brooklyn Tabernacle, adding a personal and meaningful moment to the celebration.The Sunday, December 21, 12:00 p.m. presentation will be live streamed on the Brooklyn Tabernacle’s official YouTube channel, reaching viewers across the globe.Christmas music from the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir is also available for purchase or streaming through the church’s website, online store, Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music.Showtimes:● Friday, December 19 @ 7:30 p.m.● Saturday, December 20 @ 2:00 p.m.● Sunday, December 21 @ 12:00 p.m. (live streamed) & 3:00 p.m.Christmas with the Brooklyn Tabernacle will be held at 17 Smith Street, Brooklyn, conveniently located near the Jay Street–MetroTech subway station.For more information, visit www.christmaswithbt.org or https://www.brooklyntabernacle.org/ , or follow the Brooklyn Tabernacle on Facebook and Instagram.About the Brooklyn Tabernacle ChoirThe Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir is a world-renowned gospel choir based in Brooklyn, New York. Under the direction of Carol Cymbala, the choir has released 32 albums, earned six GRAMMY Awards, and performed at major national and international events, including the 2013 presidential inauguration. The choir represents the diverse congregation of the Brooklyn Tabernacle and is dedicated to sharing a message of faith, hope, and unity through music.### END ###

