Save the Girls Expands National Reach with Purpose-Driven Fashion Brand Combining Technology, Function, and Philanthropy

Family-founded company surpasses $120,000 in donations to the American Cancer Society while redefining women’s fashion with patented touchscreen purses

From commuting to caregiving, our customers need pieces that work as hard as they do—but they also want something beautiful. That’s what Save the Girls is all about: fashion with purpose.” — Tami Lange

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ageless Living LA Magazine features Save the Girls , an innovative women-led fashion brand founded by entrepreneur Tami Lange, continues to make national headlines for its unique fusion of fashion, technology, and philanthropy. Known for its patented touchscreen purses that let users text and navigate their phones without removing them from the bag, Save the Girls has become a rapidly growing name in purpose-driven fashion.The company, which donates 10% of profits to breast cancer research, has now contributed over $120,000 to the American Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Research Division and is officially recognized as a national partner of the organization.From a Basement Idea to a National BrandThe concept behind Save the Girls originated from a moment of frustration that evolved into a life-changing business. When two of Lange’s daughters lost their phones in the same week, the situation led to a conversation with her sister-in-law, who, while battling breast cancer, revealed that she kept her phone tucked inside her bra. That moment became the inspiration for a safer, more stylish solution for women everywhere.“While out canoeing one day, I realized I could text through a waterproof pouch,” said Tami Lange, founder and CEO of Save the Girls. “That was my lightbulb moment. I went home, sketched a design for a touchscreen purse, and posted it online for bids. Seventeen factories responded overnight. That’s when I knew I had something real.”Lange left her 25-year career in marketing to launch the company, determined to build a brand that empowers women through both design and mission. Since its founding, Save the Girls has grown into a nationally recognized name, featured on HSN, QVC, and in collaborations with Lori Greiner of Shark Tank and media personality Howie Mandel.A Family-Driven Company with a PurposeSave the Girls remains a family-led company rooted in unity and resilience. At the start of the business, Lange’s husband was completing his Ph.D., and four of their five children were still in school. With financial uncertainty looming, Lange chose to invest the family’s college fund to bring her idea to life—an act of courage fully supported by her children.“Mom told us she believed in this so much that she was willing to use everything we had saved,” said Elizabeth Lange, co-owner and Director of Sales. “We told her, ‘You’ve earned this—go for it.’ Watching her build Save the Girls from the ground up has been an incredible journey.”That leap of faith paid off. Today, the company’s products are sold nationwide and have developed a loyal following among consumers seeking fashion that gives back.Innovating with HeartSave the Girls’ line of touchscreen purses and its viral Clip & Go collection are designed to combine functionality, security, and style. Each product allows users to stay connected on the go while featuring thoughtful details such as RFID protection, hidden compartments, and durable, high-quality materials.“We design for women who do it all,” said Tami Lange. “From commuting to caregiving, our customers need pieces that work as hard as they do—but they also want something beautiful. That’s what Save the Girls is all about: fashion with purpose.”Beyond its products, the company’s philanthropic efforts have become a defining aspect of its identity. In addition to financial donations, Lange and her team regularly collaborate with the American Cancer Society on awareness campaigns and fundraising initiatives.Looking Ahead: A Vision for Global RecognitionSave the Girls has ambitious goals for the future, including expanding its product offerings and brand visibility across global markets. “We want Save the Girls to become a household name,” said Elizabeth Lange. “When people hear it, they’ll immediately think of innovation, empowerment, and giving back.”The company plans to launch new lifestyle accessories and branded merchandise in 2026, further expanding its reach within the fashion and wellness industries.“Our dream has always been bigger than business,” added Tami Lange. “It’s about creating a legacy—one that empowers women, supports families, and contributes to causes that truly matter.”About Save the GirlsFounded in 2017 by Tami Lange and her daughter Elizabeth Lange, Save the Girls is a family-owned, women-led fashion company that designs and sells patented touchscreen purses and accessories that combine convenience, safety, and style. The company donates 10% of profits to breast cancer research and has raised over $120,000 for the American Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Research Division. With a growing retail presence and national media recognition, Save the Girls continues to expand its mission of empowering women through fashion that gives back.Website: https://www.savethegirls.com Instagram: @savethegirls_touchscreenpursesFacebook: facebook.com/savethegirlsMedia ContactPress Inquiries: Ageless Living Magazine

