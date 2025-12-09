Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Edward Kent Stephens, also known as “Squirrel,” 36, of Huntington, was sentenced on October 20, 2025, to five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from at least May 2024 to in and around June 2024, Stephens conspired with another individual to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl in Huntington. As part of his guilty plea, Stephens admitted to conducting distributions of fentanyl in the Huntington area on the individual’s behalf. Stephens further admitted that customers would sometimes contact the other individual, who would direct them to Stephens to arrange and conduct the transaction, and on other occasions customers would contact Stephens directly.

Stephens also admitted to relevant criminal conduct as part of this guilty plea. On three occasions between May 24 and June 27, 2024, Stephens distributed a total of approximately 61 grams of fentanyl. Each transaction was with a confidential informant.

United States Attorney Moore Capito made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cabell County Sheriff's Office.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Joseph F. Adams and Courtney L. Finney prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS), an enforcement surge that has sought to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:25-cr-46.

