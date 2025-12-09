Justice Department Marks Texas’ Successful Completion of Reforms at Thirteen State-Operated Facilities for People with Intellectual Disabilities

Today, the Justice Department joined with the State of Texas in asking a federal district court to dismiss a long-running case that saw the State reform thirteen State-operated facilities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD). The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division brought to completion years of work that now requires Texas to protect the rights of Americans who are in its care at these centers. Through a court order called a consent decree, Texas implemented reforms to protect residents from harm, provide clinical care and education, and provide services for people with IDD in integrated settings.

“We commend Texas for its tremendous progress in implementing this decree and its commitment to upholding the federal rights of people with intellectual disabilities living in state care,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We recognize and appreciate the dedication of the staff and leaders of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission who have transformed the state centers to protect the rights of all Americans — even some of the most vulnerable.”

This case began with an investigation of Lubbock State School (since renamed the Lubbock SSLC) in 2005, followed by investigations of the remaining 12 state-run centers in 2008 and 2009. In June 2009, the United States and Texas entered the decree, and the court approved it. With the court’s approval, the parties modified the decree in September 2021. The State worked collaboratively with the Civil Rights Division to implement the decree’s requirements for the last several years. Today’s joint filing details the State’s extensive improvements of the facilities in compliance with the decree, as verified by an Independent Reviewer.