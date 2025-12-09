Crack Dealer with a Semi-Automatic Pistol Sentenced to 45 Months

WASHINGTON – Cevin Andre Belton, 40, a previously convicted felon residing in the District of Columbia, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 45 months in prison for trafficking crack cocaine and for illegally possessing a semi-automatic pistol, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Belton pleaded guilty on September 5 before Judge Trevor N. McFadden to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. In addition to the 45-month prison term, Judge McFadden ordered Belton to serve three years of supervised release.

Joining in the announcement were ATF Special Agent in Charge Anthony Spotswood of the Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Chief Pamela A. Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

According to court documents, MPD officers were on patrol about 1:25 p.m. on March 22 when they spotted Belton standing in an alleyway behind the 4000 block of 9th Street. Belton saw the officers patrol car and began walking towards an entrance to a nearby building. Officers exited their vehicle to conduct a foot patrol. Belton looked over his shoulder, saw the officers, and ran at a full sprint away while holding his front waistband.

As officers chased Belton on foot, Belton reached into the front of his waistband, produced a black firearm, and threw it onto a patch of grass. Officers caught Belton near the intersection of 9th and Bellevue Streets, Southeast. Investigators canvassed Belton’s flight path along the 4200 block of 9th Street, SE, and recovered a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

During a search of Belton, officers recovered 15.5 grams of crack cocaine and $157 in cash. Belton later admitted that he had intended to distribute the crack cocaine.

Belton has a previous conviction for robbery with a dangerous weapon out of Prince George’s County for which he served eight years in prison.

This case was investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James B. Nelson.

25cr0168