Dansville woman arrested, charged with threatening to murder law enforcement and impeding arrest with a deadly weapon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Jennifer E. Curran, 40, of Dansville, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of official duties, with a deadly or dangerous weapon. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett A. Harvey, who is handling the case, stated on December 4, 2025, various threats were posted online, including a threat to kill the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and to commit a mass shooting. The threats were posted on the social media platform GETTR by a user identified as @Word_Smith. Subsequent investigation tracked the post to Jennifer Curran.

The following day, investigators from the FBI and New York State Police went to Curran’s residence. Investigators made contact with Curran, who was holding a hammer in her hand. Curran admitted to posting the threats, stating that she was “very upset” and that there were some “social workers” and “police officers” that she wanted to “hurt.” Curran also stated that she can post whatever she wants, while waving the hammer in a threatening manner. Curran told investigators that if she had to kill someone on her property to get her point across, she would. Curran refused to drop the hammer stating, “get away from me before I assault you.” Curran was subsequently taken into custody.

“The safety and protection of law enforcement, at every level, is paramount to law enforcement being able to do their jobs and protecting our communities,” stated U.S. Attorney DiGiacomo. “Any individual who threatens to commit violence against any member of law enforcement will be held accountable for their actions.”

“When someone chooses violence instead of compliance, it risks the safety of those who serve and protect our communities,” Special Agent-in-Charge Philip Tejera of the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office stated. “The FBI appreciates the extraordinary vigilance of our agents and swift coordination with our law enforcement partners.”

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Kevin Sucher and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Philip Tejera.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

