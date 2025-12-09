Multi-convicted Felon Sentenced to More Than 16 Years in Federal Prison for Bank Robbery

A multi-convicted felon was sentenced today to more than 16 years in federal prison for a violent bank robbery, announced United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould.

Damon Johnson, 51, was indicted in December 2024 for robbing the PNC Bank on North Glenbrook Drive in Garland, Texas on November 14, 2024. He pled guilty in May 2025 to bank robbery. Today, U.S. District Judge Jane Boyle sentenced Johnson to 200 months in federal prison.

According to court documents, as a customer was conducting business at a teller station inside the bank, Johnson grabbed her from behind and held her hostage. Johnson then pointed a firearm at the teller and demanded money. After the teller gave him $3,900 from the register, Johnson fled on foot. He was arrested in December 2024 shortly after indictment.

Court records reflect that Johnson was previously convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, for which he was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison. He had also served a 10-year federal imprisonment sentence for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. At the time he committed the bank robbery in November 2024, he was on federal supervised release for these two offenses. During the sentencing hearing, Judge Boyle pointed to Johnson’s lengthy criminal record, including his 1991 Michigan state conviction of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder—which involved Johnson raping a woman and setting her on fire—as well as his other convictions for drug and firearm offenses, when imposing the 200-month sentence.

“The swift actions of FBI Dallas Violent Crime Task Force agents took this violent repeat offender off the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. “We will continue to pursue lengthy federal prison sentences for those like him to deter these types of crime sprees and restore safety in the Northern District of Texas.”

“The sentence received by the defendant is a result of the efforts of the Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force to hold accountable a felon with a violent criminal history,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. “The FBI will continue to work alongside our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to fight violent crime in our communities across North Texas.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Marissa Aulbaugh prosecuted the case.

