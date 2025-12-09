Federal grand jury indicts former Jamestown man on narcotics conspiracy and fentanyl charges

BUFFALO, N.Y.-U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Charles Washington, 41, formerly of Jamestown, NY, now living in North Carolina, with narcotics conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, which carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who is handling the case, stated that between July 2016, and March 2021, Washington conspired with Joseph S. Zaso, and others, to sell heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana in the Olean area. Zaso was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

Washington was arraigned in the Western District of North Carolina and is being held pending a detention hearing in the Western District of New York.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department, under the direction of Chief Timothy Jackson and the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Frank Tarentino, New York Field Division.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

