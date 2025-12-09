South Carolina Woman Admits to Multi-Year Ski/Snowboard Pass Scam in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A South Carolina woman pleaded guilty in federal court today to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after she fraudulently sold “discounted” ski and snowboard passes, including Ikon, Epic, and other passes used at various Utah mountain resorts. In return, she received money through electronic payments, which she shared with her coconspirators.

Jamilla Greene, 34, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, was charged by felony information on December 1, 2025.

According to court documents, beginning in November 2020 and continuing through May 2024, Greene worked with others to obtain money by fraudulently selling “discounted” Ikon and Epic ski and snowboard passes, as well as individual resort passes. Ikon passes are offered through Alterra Mountain Company and allow access to winter resorts worldwide, including the following Utah locations: Deer Valley, Solitude Mountain, Brighton, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, and Snowbasin. Epic passes, offered through Vail Resorts, Inc. likewise offer access to resorts throughout the world, including Park City. None of these resorts authorized Greene to sell “discounted” passes.

As part of the scheme, Greene and her coconspirators advertised “discounted” passes through targeted online postings in locations where ski resorts are located, including Utah. When individuals would respond to the advertisements, Greene communicated with them online and via text to gather necessary information, including names and addresses, for the purchase of ski passes. Once personal information was collected, Greene would use different bank card information to purchase ski passes at full price, knowing that bank card information was stolen and did not belong to the individuals to whom she was selling the “discounted” ski passes.

Upon purchase of the full price ski passes with the stolen cards, Greene would communicate again with the “discounted” ski pass purchasers to secure and direct payment through electronic platforms such as Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, and Apple Pay. Greene then took the money and deposited it directly into her and her coconspirators’ accounts.

Greene is scheduled to be sentenced February 24, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. before a U.S. District Court Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

“This multi-year, multimillion-dollar scheme not only victimized Utah ski resorts, skiers and snowboarders, and individuals whose bank card information was stolen, but could impact the trust of snow enthusiasts who seek passes annually to visit our resorts,” said U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak of the District of Utah. “Fraud in any form will not be tolerated, and it is my priority to continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute the individuals involved and seek justice for the victims.”

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s mission includes defending the nation’s mail system from illegal use. Postal Inspectors investigate those who utilize the U.S. Mail to carry out fraud schemes for their own financial gain. I thank the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership in this case,” said Glen Henderson, Inspector in Charge of the Phoenix Division. “The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s office is committed to working and partnering with our federal agencies to ensure cases of this magnitude are investigated and the accused are held accountable for the crimes they committed,” said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera. “This is the largest case of fraud that the Sheriff’s office has investigated since reinstating our Law Enforcement Bureau.”

This case is being investigated jointly by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant United States Attorneys Mark E. Woolf and Luisa Gough of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah are prosecuting the case.

