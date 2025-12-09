Foreign National With Violent Felony Convictions Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Illegally Reentering The United States

LAS VEGAS – A Mexican national was sentenced today by United States District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegally reentering the United States after being removed from the country five times.

According to court documents and statements made during court proceedings, on September 18, 2022, Jose Alberto Santacruz-Benitez was found in the United States after he was previously deported on October 22, 2009; June 5, 2014; June 30, 2014; September 17, 2017; and November 30, 2021.

Prior to his first removal, Santacruz-Benitez was convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Santacruz-Benitez and his co-conspirators kidnapped two men they believed had stolen drugs from them, torturing these victims for hours with beatings, mock drownings, and threats to kill them and their families.

After his first removal, Santacruz-Benitez repeatedly returned to this country and violated the law. He was convicted in state court of two separate incidents of felony possession of a controlled substance, and he was twice convicted in federal court for unlawfully reentering the country in violation of 8 U.S.C. § 1326. This case is his third § 1326 conviction.

After his most recent removal, Santacruz-Benitez unlawfully returned to the United States for a fifth time. In September 2022, he was discovered by immigration officials after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested him for shooting five people at a birthday party. Based on this conduct, Santacruz-Benitez was convicted of attempt murder with use of a deadly weapon in state court.

First Assistant United States Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada and Deputy Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Sherwin for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Los Angeles made the announcement.

HSI Los Angeles investigated the case; and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada prosecuted the case.

