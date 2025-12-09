U.S. Attorney’s Office and Polyclinic resolve allegations it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act

Seattle – The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Polyclinic, d/b/a Optum Care Washington, has resolved allegations one of its medical facilities failed on multiple occasions to provide sign language interpreter services for a patient who is deaf and blind, in violation of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). Under the terms of the settlement, the Polyclinic will pay $25,000 to the patient who had multiple appointments either cancelled or with inadequate interpreter services. The Polyclinic has also set up a fund of $350,000 to compensate any other patients who were impacted by the clinics’ failure to have appropriate interpreter services during the Claims Period between January 1, 2021, and September 30, 2025. In addition to the financial payments Polyclinic will take several steps to ensure compliance with the ADA.

The Polyclinic commits to having appropriate interpreter services available for all patients and will contract with no fewer than five companies to provide interpreter services. As part of its intake process for patients the Polyclinic will assess the need for appropriate aids or services. The Polyclinic will designate a point person to oversee assistive devices and services, and that person will have additional staffers who can arrange appropriate services. This group of employees will undergo mandatory training approved by the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding the steps to identify communication needs and secure interpreter services. Training will also be provided to all staff who have patient contact.

The Polyclinic will maintain a log of patients or companions who need assistive services, and the services provided. If services are not provided the log will explain the circumstances. These logs will be part of the Compliance Report that the Polyclinic will periodically provide to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Polyclinic will post information in Braille as well printed signs about the Auxiliary Aids and Services it has available. The information will also be posted on the Polyclinic website about ways to request such services.

Every six months Polyclinic will prepare a compliance report for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. If there are any complaints about failing to provide appropriate auxiliary aids or services those complaints must be forwarded to the U.S. Attorney’s Office within 30 days.

The Polyclinic will pay the United States $25,000 to vindicate the public interest in enforcement of the ADA. The Polyclinic will name a Claims Administrator to review its records to determine if there are other patients who were harmed by the failure to provide appropriate assistive services during the Claims Period. The list of patients and the number of appointments cancelled or impacted will be provided to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Those patients will be contacted by the Claims Administrator about a potential claim. There will also be a website where potentially eligible claimants can get more information. Eligible claimants may seek compensation from the $350,000 fund set up by Polyclinic. Any remaining funds after all legitimate claims have been processed will be returned to the Polyclinic.

The agreement between Polyclinic and the U.S. Attorney’s Office lasts for two years.

This is the fourth medical group to resolve allegations it violated the rights of patients who are deaf or deaf/blind. Over the past three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office has resolved cases with MultiCare Health systems , PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington, and University of Washington Medical Center – Northwest (UWMC-NW).

The settlement was negotiated by Assistant United States Attorney Susan Kas, Civil Rights Coordinator in the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Copies of the settlement are available upon request.