Memphis in May names Ireland the 2026 Honored Country and unveils the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest poster

2026 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Poster Memphis In May International Festival, Inc.

“Bringing the culture, creativity, and spirit of the Emerald Isle to Memphis next May.”

Each year, Memphis in May brings the world to the Bluff City. And every year we celebrate a place whose spirit matches our own. Ireland’s dynamic culture and history make it a perfect partner for 2026” — Mack Weaver -- President and CEO Memphis In May

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Memphis in May International Festival has announced that Ireland will be celebrated as the 2026 Honored Country, bringing the culture, creativity, and spirit of the Emerald Isle to Memphis next May.Memphis in May CEO Mack Weaver, and Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Ted Townsend shared the news during the Chamber's annual Chaiman’s Circle Luncheon, “Our 2026 honored country is a nation known for its poets and rebels. Where history runs deep, and the welcome is as warm as the people,” said Townsend. Memphis in May President & CEO Mack Weaver added, “Every year, Memphis in May brings the world to the Bluff City. And every year, we celebrate a place whose spirit matches our own. A land shaped by resilience, by stories, by songs that echo across generations. Ireland’s dynamic culture, history, and innovation make it a perfect partner for 2026.”From ancient Celtic roots and the legacy of King Brian Boru to modern independence, the Good Friday Agreement, and its thriving European identity, Ireland’s past and present continue to captivate the world. Known for its breathtaking landscapes—like the Giant’s Causeway and the towering Cliffs of Moher, along with icons such as W.B. Yeats, the Blarney Stone, and the vibrant city of Dublin, Ireland offers a powerful blend of tradition and modern energy. Memphis In May last honored Ireland in 2005 and is excited to highlight the Irish culture in the 901 once again!The celebration starts now! Leading up to May 2026, Memphis in May, in collaboration with the Greater Memphis Chamber will showcase Ireland through cultural performances, culinary experiences, and artistic collaborations designed to bring Irish heritage to life for Memphians and visitors alike.To further strengthen cross-cultural and economic ties, Memphis in May will also highlight business opportunities, government partnerships, and Ireland’s celebrated destinations. Memphis in May’s month-long celebration continues to anchor some of the city’s largest and most beloved events, which attendees can expect to experience “Irish culture.” World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest at Liberty Park – May 13th – 16th, 2026 Great American River Run – Saturday, May 23, 2026Memphis In May unveiled their 2026 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest poster which is an artistic masterpiece that blends Irish culture and Memphis barbecue. You will be able to purchase a copy of the poster online beginning in May 2026 or at actual Memphis In May events.For updates on the 2026 honored country of Ireland or festival event information, visit the official Memphis in May website at www.memphisinmay.org About Memphis in May International FestivalMemphis in May International Festival is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1977 with a mission to promote and celebrate Memphis culture, foster economic growth, and enhance international awareness through education. The organization fulfills this mission through a year-round celebration featuring educational programs, cultural exchange, and world-class events such as the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest (est. 1978) and the Great American River Run (est. 2015).For nearly five decades, Memphis in May has showcased the best of Memphis to the world—and the world to Memphis. Recognized globally for excellence, the festival has earned more than 250 prestigious Pinnacle Awards from the International Festivals and Events Association and was named one of Travel + Leisure’s “Festivals Worth Traveling For.”

