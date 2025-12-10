Marketing Agency Founder Shares Tough Lessons in New Book

Shelby McFarland, Author, Market Like a BOSS Shelby discussing her new book, Market Like a BOSS on an Arkansas lifestyle TV show. Shebly describing to the host of a TV show why she wrote Market Like a BOSS

From Small Startup to Thriving Company

With over a decade of experience, I have found success through many marketing mistakes. I outline real-life scenarios that can help you skip the failure and jump straight to success.” — Shelby McFarland

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder and CEO of The Marketing Broker, Shelby McFarland peels back the layers of entrepreneurship in her first book, Market Like A BOSS . This book is a must-read for marketing professionals new to the industry, or the small business owner trying to do it all.“If you’ve hustled until you’re exhausted, wasted money on strategies that didn’t work, or watched competitors get ahead, you are not alone,” says McFarland. “Most business owners struggle not from lack of effort but from following scattered advice that leads nowhere.”McFarland speaks candidly about her experiences starting in the industry, while offering practical advice. In this marketing deep dive, the reader will walk away being able to clarify what they sell - leading to clients saying yes faster, how to build a memorable brand, create a marketing strategy that is achievable, and how to show up with confidence, consistency, and credibility.“With over a decade of experience, I have found success through many marketing mistakes. I outline real-life scenarios that can help you skip the failure and jump straight to success,” said McFarland. “This book cuts out the fluff so you can create real visibility and growth for your business. Marketing is so much more than a social media follow.”This book is for the entrepreneur wearing every hat, the college student graduating with a marketing degree, or the marketing director looking to make an impact where they work.To learn more and order your copy, visit www.shelbysmarketingbook.com ###About The Marketing Broker: Founded in 2016 as a full service digital marketing agency offering digital marketing, signs, and photography services. The Marketing Broker serves small and large businesses throughout Arkansas and neighboring states.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.