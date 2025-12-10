Witness Martial Arts to 'Show Up and Show Out' at Pensacola Newbreed BJJ Tournament

Witness Martial Arts Pensacola Witness Martial Arts Kids Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Witness Martial Arts Adult Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Newbreed is the perfect opportunity to show the Gulf Coast what Witness Martial Arts is all about: heart, technique, and relentless determination.” — Odie Delaney

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pensacola BJJ students from Witness Martial Arts gear up to showcase their skills at the Newbreed New Year Open, kicking off the 2025 tournament season with high expectations and strong team spirit.Witness Martial Arts is proud to announce that their students will represent the academy at the upcoming Newbreed Pensacola New Year Open, a premier Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition taking place on January 17, 2025, at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds. As one of the fastest growing martial arts schools in the region, Witness Martial Arts continues to build momentum in the local BJJ Pensacola scene through expert instruction, community engagement, and competitive excellence.Led by professional MMA fighter and BJJ black belt Odie Delaney, Witness Martial Arts has quickly become a hub for serious practitioners and first time students alike. With a focus on discipline, confidence, and character development, the academy’s students are well prepared to bring those values to the mat in one of the area's most anticipated tournaments of the year.“Our students have been training hard, honing in on their skills, and building each other up every step of the way. Newbreed is the perfect opportunity to show the Gulf Coast what Witness Martial Arts is all about: heart, technique, and relentless determination. Whether it’s someone’s first day on the mat or their tenth tournament, our mission is the same, empower people through martial arts.”Competing with Purpose in the Pensacola BJJ CommunityThe Newbreed Pensacola New Year Open attracts competitors from across the region, offering divisions for youth, teens, and adults in both gi and no-gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Witness Martial Arts athletes will be participating across multiple age and experience categories, showcasing the academy’s well rounded instruction and inclusive training programs.Event DetailsNewbreed Pensacola BJJ TournamentDate 01/17/2026Location: Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, Pensacola, FLMore Info: https://newbreedbjj.com Spectators are encouraged to attend and support local athletes as they compete alongside teams from across the Southeast.Participation in tournaments like Newbreed helps students sharpen their technique under pressure, grow in confidence, and strengthen their connection to the larger Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Pensacola community. For many students, this event marks their first time competing, an exciting milestone that reflects their growth on and off the mat.About Witness Martial ArtsWitness Martial Arts is a leading martial arts academy located in Pensacola, FL. Founded by professional MMA fighter and BJJ black belt Odie Delaney, the academy offers expert instruction in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Wrestling, Boxing, and MMA. Known for its welcoming environment and high level coaching, Witness Martial Arts is committed to helping students of all ages and backgrounds achieve personal excellence through martial arts.For more information about training opportunities or to support the team, visit www.witnessma.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.