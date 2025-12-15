Sunrider’s Kandesn® Pure Bio Cellulose Mask a Finalist in The Veggie Awards 2026

Sunrider Logo

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International is proud to announce that its KandesnPure Bio Cellulose Mask has been named a Finalist in the Vegan Skincare category of The Veggie Awards 2026. The awards are one of the most influential honors in the plant-based and ethical lifestyle industry.Presented annually by Veggie, one of the UK’s leading vegetarian and vegan magazines, The Veggie Awards spotlight the very best in sustainable beauty, conscious consumer products, and plant-based, cruelty-free innovation across food, beauty, and eco-friendly categories.With thousands of entries each year, the awards are known for their rigorous, multi-stage judging process and for elevating standout products to an international audience of conscious consumers, retailers, and industry leaders.Crafted with advanced bio cellulose technology, the Kandesn Pure Bio Cellulose Mask is made from fermented coconut fruit extract that adheres to the skin like a second layer—delivering superior hydration, optimal absorption, and a luxurious, spa-like experience.The vegan, biodegradable material works in harmony with a powerful blend of sodium PCA, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and botanical extracts to smooth the appearance of fine lines, brighten the complexion, and refresh the skin with deep, lasting moisture.“We're honored that the Kandesn Pure Bio Cellulose Mask has been recognized by The Veggie Awards,” said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider International . “These awards are highly respected for their focus on sustainability, clean formulation, and product efficacy. Being named a finalist affirms our commitment to creating vegan, eco-friendly skincare that delivers real results.”As a finalist, the product advances to the final stage of judging. The Veggie Awards team will send the shortlisted products to its panel of expert and celebrity judges, renowned vegetarian and vegan chefs, authors, influencers, and media personalities, who will evaluate each product and select the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners.Final results will be announced on January 6, 2026, on The Veggie Awards website and across its social media channels. Winning products and brands will be celebrated across The Veggie Awards’ platforms, spotlighting excellence in plant-based and ethical innovation.Sunrider looks forward to the next phase of judging and remains committed to creating high-performance, nature-powered skincare that aligns with today’s conscious beauty standards.For more information about Sunrider or the Kandesn Pure skincare line, please visit sunrider.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.