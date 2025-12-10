Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform (P.O.W.E.R.) Officially Launches New Association

Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform

P.O.W.E.R.'s Goal: Expose Fraud, Protect Workers, and Restore Fairness in California’s Temp Staffing Industry.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, POWER proudly announces its official launch as a laser-focused non-profit organized to take direct action against fraud and criminal activity in California’s temporary staffing industry.“One of the biggest crimes taking place in California’s workforce is hiding in plain sight. The temporary staffing industry has become a largely unregulated playground for criminals—one where illegal operators flout the law, evade insurance and taxes, engage in wage theft, and exploit workers, honest employers, and taxpayers. This is not a victimless crime,” said Kramer, the spokesperson for POWER.Our MissionRobert Reid, POWER’s Executive Director, described POWER’s mission: “The Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform’s mission is to eliminate fraud, exploitation, and lawlessness in the staffing industry by uniting ethical employers, worker advocates, industry stakeholders, regulators, and enforcement partners. Our mission is to expose illegal labor brokers and fraudulent staffing agencies (and the employers who use them) that openly operate without workers’ compensation coverage, evade payroll taxes, steal wages, and/or use shell companies to avoid accountability. We work to protect workers from abuse and exploitation, defend ethical employers from unfair competition, and restore integrity to California’s labor and insurance systems. We intend to expose staffing fraudsters, strengthen workplace ethics in the staffing industry, and drive meaningful policy reform at the state and federal levels of government.The Problem We’re SolvingThere are multiple victims of staffing fraud:• Workers who face wage theft, abandoned injury claims, and who have no protections.• Honest businesses that cannot compete with firms that knowingly avoid insurance and taxes.• California - where billions are stolen from public trust funds, lost tax revenue, and the economy weakens under the burden of lawless operators.• Federal government, where payroll tax evasion, Social Security/Medicare avoidance, fake wellness plans, and other schemes undermine trust in the labor market.How We WorkPOWER’s targeted action plan to clean up California’s staffing fraud includes:• Enforce the Law: Funding and supporting strategic litigation to pursue offenders for workers’ comp fraud, tax evasion, and wage theft.• Educate & Advocate: Arming the public, lawmakers, and media with the truth to build support for simple, effective reforms (such as the SAFE Act).• Enact Reform: Pursuing legislation that prevents illegal operators from existing in the first place — so workers are protected, businesses can compete fairly, and public funds go where they belong.P.O.W.E.R. is proud to be in alliance with:• Government regulators & law enforcement• State lawmakers seeking solutions• Unions & worker advocacy groups• Ethical staffing agencies and the businesses that use themVision of FairnessPOWER invites all employers and stakeholders to imagine a California where:• Every temporary worker receives fair pay, safe conditions, and guaranteed protection against fraudulent operators.• Honest businesses can compete without being undercut by criminals.• The state’s funds support injured workers instead of lining the pockets of fraudsters.Join the MovementThe Association welcomes ethical staffing agencies, worker-advocacy organizations, business partners, lawmakers, and individuals to join the fight.• There’s strength in numbers.• Members access legal resources and collectively pursue accountability.• Non-Members who suspect a temporary staffing agency is operating illegally can easily report suspected operators to POWER and the appropriate regulatory bodies.About POWERPOWER (Partnership for Workplace Ethics and Reform, Employment Rights) is a California-based nonprofit Association dedicated to protecting workers, defending honest employers, and eliminating illegal, fraud-based competition in the temporary staffing industry. Through investigation, litigation, advocacy, and legislative reform, the organization challenges the criminal element that has hijacked the system and stands together with the lawful against the lawless.________________________________________For media inquiries, please contact Dan Kramer at (949) 594-7396 or dan@poweraction.org. Note to editors: Additional resources, FAQs, case studies, and information about the proposed SAFE Act are available on request. Additional information is available at www.poweraction.org

