New Report Examines How Water Structure May Influence Hydration in Vitamin C Skincare Products

Aere Beauty releases findings exploring the role of water-based mediums in supporting stability and hydration in topical formulations.

Water composition is an understated factor in formulation design, and we believe continued study may benefit the broader skincare field.” — Aere Beauty representative

NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aere Beauty has released a new overview analyzing how water structure and base composition may influence hydration and stability in topical Vitamin C products. The report summarizes observations related to current formulation trends, including expanding research into water-phase technologies.

Vitamin C remains one of the most studied skincare ingredients, yet stability challenges continue to shape formulation strategy. Environmental exposure can affect ingredient performance, making factors such as pH, support antioxidants, packaging, and base-medium composition important considerations. Aere

Beauty’s analysis highlights water structure as an additional variable that may contribute to hydration behavior in both creams and serums.

The overview notes a broader interest in modified or structured water technologies among formulators exploring alternative approaches to improve moisture retention. Aere Beauty’s patented HyOx water, which is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is presented as one example of how companies are evaluating emerging hydration methods within formulation design.

The report also outlines distinctions between Vitamin C creams and serums, observing that each format provides different absorption characteristics and texture preferences. According to Aere Beauty, the water phase may influence how hydration is maintained following application, though multiple formulation factors remain involved.

The company states that the findings are presented for informational purposes and are not intended to assert comparative product claims. Instead, the overview contributes to ongoing discussions regarding how water composition may support Vitamin C stabilization strategies and hydration-focused formulations.

More information about the analysis and the company’s research priorities is available on Aere Beauty’s website and social channels.

ABOUT AERE BEAUTY

Aere Beauty was founded by a Pharmacist and a Physician and developed in collaboration with Korean skincare experts. The brand’s philosophy focuses on simplifying skincare to essential products where intention, quality, and results guide formulation. With an emphasis on clean formulations and functional design, Aere Beauty aims to streamline routines while supporting effective, evidence-informed skincare practices.

Inspired by Korean beauty’s precision and performance-driven approach, the company concentrates on high-performance ingredients and clinically aligned development. Aere Beauty’s mission emphasizes clarity, elevated simplicity, and a user experience centered on confidence and efficiency.

Learn more at www.aerebeauty.com.



