Promising People Missions and Orange Marketing Group Join Forces to Break the Cycle of Recidivism and Restore Lives

Their shared vision focuses on community transformation, purpose-driven storytelling, and helping individuals rebuild their futures one life at a time.

OMG believes marketing has the power to do good, to spark change, build community, and restore dignity. PPM embodies those values. We’re honored to stand with them as they help people.” — David Phelps, CEO Orange Marketing Group

WARSAW, IN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promising People Missions, a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to restoring lives and reducing recidivism through community engagement and personal development, has partnered with Orange Marketing Group (OMG) to increase awareness of its life-changing work. Together, the two organizations are amplifying the message that everyone deserves a second chance and that communities thrive when redemption, opportunity, and purpose take root.

Promising People Missions works across correctional, faith, and workforce systems to provide practical resources and mentorship that help individuals transition successfully back into society. Their programs focus on developing character, life skills, and hope through meaningful relationships and structured support.

“Our goal has never been just to help people stay out of prison,” said Jeff Shafer, executive director of Promising People Missions. “It’s about helping them rediscover who they were meant to be: valuable, capable, and needed. Partnering with Orange Marketing Group allows us to share that message more broadly and inspire others to join this work of transformation.”

Orange Marketing Group will help develop new campaigns and community engagement initiatives to tell the stories of changed lives and mobilize support from individuals, churches, businesses, and organizations who believe in giving people a fresh start.

“This partnership is deeply personal for us,” said David Phelps, CEO of Orange Marketing Group. “Our team believes marketing has the power to do good, to spark change, build community, and restore dignity. Promising People Missions embodies those values, and we’re honored to stand with them as they help people rebuild their futures.”

The partnership underscores a shared belief that positive change begins locally and multiplies outward—one restored life, one stronger family, and one renewed community at a time.

About Promising People Missions

Promising People Missions is a faith-based nonprofit organization committed to reducing recidivism and restoring lives through mentorship, life skills training, and community engagement. By partnering with local organizations, correctional facilities, and churches, Promising People Missions empowers individuals to rebuild their lives and become contributing members of their communities.

https://promisingpeoplemissions.org/

About Orange Marketing Group

Orange Marketing Group (OMG) is a strategic marketing and growth partner that blends bold creative, data-driven execution, and advanced AI-enabled tools to help organizations scale with confidence. We build integrated marketing ecosystems—content, digital, automation, analytics, and revenue enablement—that drive measurable outcomes across sectors including MedTech, GRC, manufacturing, agribusiness, education, and nonprofit development.

Our team pairs innovative strategy with real operational rigor, working alongside leadership teams to clarify their message, accelerate growth, and tell meaningful stories that move people to action.

https://orangemktgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.