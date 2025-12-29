Tru Energy Skincare Illuminates the Science of Frequency-Based Beauty in Ageless Living LA Magazine

Cathy Goldstein Tru Energy Ageless Living LA Feature True Energy Skincare Ageless Living LA Magazine Winter 2025 Cathy Goldstein Tru Energy Ageless Living LA Feature 2 Ageless Living LA Magazine Logo2

Frequency, intention, and clinical precision collide as Tru Energy Skincare shines in Ageless Living LA’s Winter 2025 issue.

“When we listen to its energetic signals, we can treat the cause—not just the cosmetic concern.” ” — Dr. Cathy Goldstein, A.P.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ageless Living LA Magazine proudly spotlights Tru Energy Skincare in its Winter 2025 issue, honoring the company’s pioneering work in holistic, frequency-infused skincare and the leadership of its founder, Cathy Goldstein , A.P. As a licensed acupuncture physician, educator, and wellness innovator, Goldstein has redefined modern skincare by merging energy medicine with clinically backed ingredients—bridging beauty, science, and intention in a way that few brands dare to explore.A New Paradigm: Beauty as EnergyAt the intersection of aesthetics and integrative medicine lies Tru Energy Skincare, a brand born from more than three decades of Cathy Goldstein’s clinical experience in acupuncture and energy healing. Grounded in the philosophy that true vitality radiates from internal balance, Tru Energy’s line of products harnesses both biophysical frequency and botanical intelligence to awaken the skin’s natural capacity for renewal.Goldstein’s approach stems from a simple yet profound belief: the body carries its own energetic blueprint for health. Her proprietary technology embeds frequency-imprinted microspheres—known within the brand as the “little green beads”—into each formula. These microspheres are designed to resonate with the body’s natural frequencies, supporting lymphatic flow, cellular vitality, and visible luminosity.“When energy stagnates, the skin tells the story,” Goldstein explains. “Our mission at Tru Energy is to help the skin and body communicate again—naturally, efficiently, beautifully.”A Holistic System, Not Just a Product LineUnlike conventional skincare collections that focus exclusively on topical repair, Tru Energy offers a multi-sensory system that integrates physical application with energetic activation. The brand’s signature Energy Optimized Wand and Body Sculpting Stone are tools designed to stimulate acupressure points, enhance lymphatic circulation, and optimize energetic balance across the face and body.Each product, from the Renewal Day Cream to the Overnight Repair Complex, reflects a clean-label formulation standard—vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances. The brand’s ingredient list highlights clinically validated actives such as peptides, hyaluronic acid, Swiss apple stem-cell extract, and organic botanicals sourced for purity and performance.Goldstein emphasizes that while the line performs visibly on the surface, its greater purpose is to restore the inner dialogue between body and skin. “Our skin is a communicator,” she says. “When we listen to its energetic signals, we can treat the cause—not just the cosmetic concern.”Editorial Recognition in Ageless Living LAIn its Winter 2025 feature, Ageless Living LA Magazine presents Tru Energy Skincare as a leader in the new era of energy-based wellness—an era defined by transparency, consciousness, and results rooted in measurable integrity.The publication, known for its focus on longevity, integrative health, and high-end lifestyle innovation, selected Tru Energy Skincare for its Los Angeles edition as part of its “Ageless Innovators” series—profiles that celebrate brands creating meaningful change in how people experience beauty and wellness.The feature explores how Goldstein’s medical background influences every detail of the company, from formulation design to the education of practitioners and clients. Her clinical eye for precision blends seamlessly with her intuitive grasp of energetic medicine—a dual mastery that positions Tru Energy as a global standard-bearer for functional luxury skincare.“Tru Energy Skincare embodies the next evolution of wellness: technology with heart, science with soul,” notes Jana Short, Editor-in-Chief of Ageless Living LA Magazine. “It represents the convergence of clean beauty and consciousness—where performance is elevated through purpose.”Clinical Integrity Meets Conscious LuxuryTru Energy’s formulations are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities within the United States and tested for both dermatological safety and frequency consistency. Each batch undergoes resonance mapping—a proprietary quality-control process that ensures the energetic signature remains pure and stable.The company’s commitment to transparency extends beyond ingredient sourcing. Tru Energy Skincare allocates a portion of its proceeds toward educational programs advancing integrative health awareness and energy-medicine research, reinforcing its mission to unify modern science with ancient wisdom.Goldstein’s leadership has also positioned Tru Energy as an emerging voice within professional esthetics and holistic health communities. Her workshops and keynote presentations introduce licensed practitioners to the principles of energetic dermatology—training them to apply frequency-based tools safely and effectively within clinical and spa settings.Resonating with Modern ConsumersToday’s discerning consumer seeks authenticity, efficacy, and ethical purpose. Tru Energy Skincare answers that call by offering more than visible transformation—it offers energetic alignment. Clients describe their skincare routines as meditative rituals, noting improvements not only in tone and texture but also in overall emotional balance and well-being.This experiential dimension has earned Tru Energy Skincare recognition among Los Angeles’ wellness professionals, luxury spas, and longevity-minded clients who view skin health as an extension of holistic self-care.Goldstein credits the brand’s growing community to education and empowerment rather than marketing. “When people understand why their skin responds to energy, they no longer chase trends—they return to balance,” she says.Looking AheadAs Tru Energy Skincare expands its presence across the U.S. and internationally, its feature in Ageless Living LA Magazine underscores the company’s role in shaping the future of clean, conscious, and clinically grounded skincare. Future initiatives include collaborative research with integrative health practitioners and the launch of advanced frequency-therapy devices for professional use.Goldstein’s guiding principle remains clear: beauty is not created—it’s revealed. Through energy, integrity, and intelligent design, Tru Energy Skincare continues to prove that the most sophisticated skincare innovation is also the most human.About Tru Energy SkincareTru Energy Skincare is a U.S.-based skincare and wellness company founded by Cathy Goldstein, A.P. Rooted in energy medicine and clinical science, the brand offers frequency-infused products and tools designed to restore balance, vitality, and radiance to the skin. All products are cruelty-free, vegan, and manufactured in GMP-certified facilities.About Ageless Living LA MagazineAgeless Living LA Magazine is a division of Ageless Living Magazine, a national luxury wellness publication celebrating longevity, conscious living, and integrative innovation. With more than 2.6 million readers, the Los Angeles edition features expert interviews, exclusive brand spotlights, and high-end lifestyle content curated for modern consumers who value elegance, vitality, and authenticity.

