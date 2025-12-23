Global Business Pages Opens Worldwide Access with 31.4 Million Listings and Multilingual Translation for Every Country

“Our mission is simple: make every business on Earth discoverable. “A business in Nairobi, Manila, deserves the same global reach as a business in New York .”

— Vincent Theophil
RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Business Pages today announced the official worldwide expansion of its business directory platform, now offering full access to every country in the world and automatic translation into all major global languages. The company’s U.S. base of 31.4 million business listings now serves as the foundation for a truly global directory accessible to all businesses for $1.30 per year.

“For over a century, the Yellow Pages helped communities connect. Today, we’re bringing that same simplicity and trust to the entire world,” said Vincent Theophil, spokesperson for Global Business Pages. “We began with the United States. Now, any business from any country can be listed and discoverable in every language spoken by their customers.”

Now Open Worldwide — Translated Into Every Language

The update introduces full global support with key capabilities:

Worldwide business listings (all countries)

Automatic translation of profiles into 100+ major world languages

Search visibility at the city, national, and global levels

Instant listing activation

This expansion ensures that a business in any region can be discovered by customers anywhere in the world, regardless of language barriers.

31.4 Million Listings in the U.S. — Now the Launchpad for Global Growth

Global Business Pages currently hosts 31.4 million U.S.-based listings. With the platform now fully international, businesses worldwide can join and appear automatically across multilingual directory results.

“Our mission is simple: make every business on Earth discoverable,” Theophil said. “A business in Nairobi, Manila, Toronto, Dubai, or São Paulo deserves the same global reach as a business in New York or Los Angeles.”

What’s Included for $1.30/Year

Businesses receive a complete global-profile package:

Full multilingual business profile

50+ data fields

Products, services, hours, photos, and social links

SEO-enhanced visibility

Local, national, and global search placement

Interactive map pin

Equal ranking for all businesses — no boosted placement

“Last Updated On” timestamp for credibility

No paywalls. No bidding for visibility. No hidden fees.

Weekly Update Requirement Ensures Accuracy

To guarantee trustworthy global search results:

Listings must be updated weekly

A simple “Update” click is sufficient

Profiles become temporarily invisible if not refreshed

This maintains accuracy and increases customer trust

“This keeps our directory clean, current, and reliable for users worldwide,” Theophil added.

Built for 100+ Million Global Listings

With translation across all languages and open access to all countries, Global Business Pages is positioned to onboard over 100 million businesses worldwide.

Get Listed in Minutes

Sign up

Add your business info

Go live instantly — locally, nationally, and globally

About Global Business Pages

Global Business Pages is the world’s most affordable global business directory, connecting businesses and customers since 2000. With 31.4 million U.S. listings and worldwide expansion now available, the platform provides unmatched visibility across cities, countries, and global markets — all for $1.30 per year.

