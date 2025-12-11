Aterio Tracks 198 GW of Announced U.S. Data Center Capacity Not Yet Under Construction in New December Update

Data Center KPIs as of December 1, 2025

November saw major movement in U.S. data center development as Amazon, Google, Meta, Crusoe, and Joule advanced large AI-focused campuses nationwide.

AI-driven demand is reshaping U.S. data center development, and real-time visibility is becoming essential for understanding where capacity is forming next.” — Sergio Toro, CEO, Aterio

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vancouver, British Columbia — December 2025 — Aterio, a provider of continuously updated U.S. data center intelligence , released its December 2025 US Datacenter Monthly update. The report summarizes major development activity observed during November across the United States, including hyperscale AI campus launches, early-stage construction, operator confirmations, and permitting outcomes. Aterio publishes monthly industry updates informed by its daily-updated subscription dataset tracking active, under-construction, and announced U.S. data centers.MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS IN NOVEMBER 2025Joule began early development on its planned 12 GW AI data center campus in Millard County, Utah. Phase 1 includes 1.6 GW across six buildings with expected delivery in Q4 2026. Satellite imagery from November 25 showed initial clearing activity.Crusoe filed plans for a major expansion of its Stargate campus in Texas. The proposal includes two additional 738,382-square-foot buildings totaling 336 MW supported by 41 natural gas turbines.OpenAI, BorderPlex Digital Assets, STACK Infrastructure, and Oracle initiated early site work on Project Jupiter, a $25 billion AI-focused data center campus in Doña Ana County, New Mexico. Satellite imagery from late October confirmed active land clearing.AMAZON PROJECTSAterio confirmed Amazon as the developer behind the proposed Hobart, Indiana data center campus. The project aligns with Amazon’s previously announced $15 billion statewide expansion plans.Aterio also verified early activity at Amazon’s Rock House Road campus in Georgia. The project includes four planned buildings totaling approximately 1.5 million square feet. Filings, parcel transfers, and satellite imaging confirm the site has moved from dormancy into early development.GOOGLE PROJECTSTexas Comptroller records identified Google as the operator behind Skybox’s PowerCampus Dallas. The confirmation adds another hyperscale anchor to the Dallas–Fort Worth region.The planned 300 MW CINCO Campus in Texas continued rapid early-stage progress. Satellite imagery from November 4 showed extensive grading that began in August. Project documentation references a “Top 5 U.S. tech company,” and site characteristics align with Google’s regional development patterns.EXPANSIONS AND EARLY CONSTRUCTIONCleanArc began land clearing for its 900 MW hyperscale campus in Caroline County, Virginia. The development includes approvals for a 600 MW first phase and a 300 MW expansion.Meta publicly launched its two-building, US$1B+ AI-optimized Beaver Dam campus in Wisconsin. The project totals approximately 700,000 square feet and targets activation in 2027. Planned investments include transmission upgrades, dry cooling, renewable-energy matching, and watershed restoration.PERMITTING AND COMMUNITY DECISIONSHazle Township supervisors in Pennsylvania rejected the proposed 25-building Project Hazelnut data center campus. Concerns included water usage, diesel generator emissions, and environmental impact. The rezoning denial halts further progress on the project.MARKET OUTLOOKNovember recorded continued momentum across major AI-driven developments from Amazon, Google, Meta, Crusoe, CleanArc, and Joule. States including Virginia, Texas, Georgia, Indiana, Wisconsin, Utah, and New Mexico saw significant advancement or early construction activity. The decision in Pennsylvania highlights the growing influence of environmental and community considerations on project viability.Aterio’s subscription dataset provides real-time tracking of U.S. construction timelines, interconnection plans, utility upgrades, and permitting activity for data centers nationwide.ABOUT ATERIOAterio provides real-time intelligence on U.S. data center development, AI power demand, and digital infrastructure growth. Its continuously updated dataset tracks every active, under-construction, and announced data center in the United States, supporting energy-market participants, investors, and infrastructure planners. Request the full dataset, available in EXCEL, TABLE, CSV, JSON, and other formats to seamlessly fit your workflow and analytics needs. More information is available at https://www.aterio.io

