Leading Southeastern Investigative Firm Now Serving Jackson and All of Mississippi

Larkins Investigations Known provides services including surveillance, background checks, insurance fraud investigations, TSCM sweeps, and corporate inquiries.

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larkins Investigations Strengthens Southeastern Leadership With Statewide Expansion Into Mississippi and New Advanced TSCM ServicesLarkins Investigations, widely recognized as the leading investigative firm in the Southeastern region, proudly announces its expansion into Jackson , Mississippi, as well as full statewide service coverage throughout Mississippi. This strategic growth marks a significant milestone for the company, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality investigative solutions for private individuals, corporations, law firms, and insurance agencies.For years, Larkins Investigations has set the standard for professionalism, accuracy, and discretion across a wide range of investigative services. From surveillance operations and background investigations to insurance fraud inquiries and corporate due diligence, the firm continues to deliver exceptional results rooted in expertise and integrity. Clients across the Southeast consistently commend the company for its thorough work, quick response times, and commitment to delivering clear, actionable evidence. These qualities have earned Larkins Investigations an impressive collection of highly rated Google reviews, reflecting the trust and satisfaction of clients who rely on the firm during some of their most sensitive and urgent situations.“Expanding into Mississippi allows us to bring our proven investigative model to a broader range of clients who value reliability, discretion, and results,” said the company’s leadership. “We have built our reputation by treating every case as a priority, and the feedback from our clients—especially the outstanding reviews on Google—shows that our dedication makes a meaningful difference. As we grow, our mission remains unchanged: to uncover the truth with precision and professionalism.”The firm’s move into Jackson comes at a time when demand for experienced, ethical investigative support is steadily increasing. Mississippi residents and businesses now have access to the full suite of Larkins Investigations’ services, including domestic surveillance, child custody investigations, background checks, insurance and workers’ compensation fraud cases, witness interviews, people locates, and corporate investigations tailored to organizational risk mitigation.In addition to its expanded geographic reach, Larkins Investigations is proud to introduce Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) services to its portfolio. Also known as electronic bug sweeps, TSCM involves the detection and elimination of covert surveillance devices—including hidden cameras, GPS trackers, audio transmitters, Wi-Fi–enabled spy tools, and other unauthorized monitoring equipment. With privacy concerns on the rise, TSCM services provide an essential safeguard for executives, high-profile individuals, domestic clients, and businesses who suspect or fear potential breaches of confidentiality.TSCM services are delivered using advanced, industry-standard equipment and are conducted by trained specialists who understand both the technical and investigative aspects of locating illicit devices. By offering TSCM, Larkins Investigations strengthens its ability to protect clients from digital intrusion, corporate espionage, and unlawful surveillance—threats that are becoming increasingly common across all sectors.“Privacy is no longer something people can assume,” the company stated. “Whether in a home, office, or vehicle, surveillance devices have become smaller, cheaper, and easier for the average person to deploy. Our TSCM services give clients peace of mind by ensuring that their conversations, locations, and personal information are protected from unauthorized access. This offering reflects our ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of investigative technology.”These advancements reflect the firm’s long-held values: thorough investigative practices, exceptional case management, and a determination to meet each client’s needs with both compassion and professionalism. The strong reputation Larkins Investigations has built is supported not only by years of investigative experience, but also by the personal feedback of clients who describe the company as dependable, honest, responsive, and highly effective.Google reviewers frequently highlight the firm’s ability to communicate clearly during what are often stressful and emotional situations. Many clients note that they were uncertain about where to turn until discovering Larkins Investigations, and they credit the team with helping them make informed decisions based on accurate and responsibly gathered information. Others emphasize the firm’s ability to remain discreet while delivering evidence that positively impacted legal outcomes, personal decisions, or corporate strategies.With its expansion into Mississippi, Larkins Investigations aims to make these same benefits available to clients throughout the state—from Jackson to Gulfport , Biloxi, Hattiesburg, Oxford, Tupelo , Meridian, and every community in between. Whether individuals are navigating potential infidelity concerns, parents seeking clarity in custody disputes, attorneys requiring surveillance support, or businesses trying to safeguard assets and information, the firm’s comprehensive services are designed to meet a wide array of investigative needs.As Larkins Investigations extends its footprint, clients in Mississippi can expect the same core values that the company is known for across the Southeast: transparency, ethical conduct, accurate reporting, and consistent communication. Every investigation is guided by the firm’s foundational commitment to truth and client protection—a promise reflected in both its growing client base and its reputation for excellence.Larkins Investigations encourages individuals, families, legal professionals, and business owners in Mississippi to reach out for confidential consultations. The expansion makes high-quality investigative support more accessible than ever, bringing the company’s expertise to a broader region while maintaining its hallmark standards of service.With a proven record of success and a dedication to continuous improvement, Larkins Investigations remains a leader in the investigative community. From advanced TSCM sweeps to traditional surveillance and complex fraud investigations, the firm stands ready to provide comprehensive support grounded in professionalism and trust.Larkins Investigations — Inspect. Collect. Protect.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.