Nelly Rojas Fine Jewelry Debuts in the U.S. During Miami Art Week with Exclusive Design-Focused Brunch

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nelly Rojas Fine Jewelry, the brand known for its sculptural forms and architectural precision, officially entered the U.S. market with an intimate brunch event at Soho Miami Pool House in Wynwood. Held during Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami, the launch quickly emerged as one of the standout design moments of the week.A Distinctive Introduction to Modern LuxuryUnder the bright Miami morning light, editors, cultural leaders, stylists, gallerists, and international tastemakers gathered poolside for an experience that went beyond a traditional product unveiling. The setting — styled with warm golden tones, fluid lines, and sculptural textures — reflected the brand’s signature aesthetic and offered guests an immersive look into the creative world of designer Nelly Rojas.Guests explored the pieces as if moving through a curated exhibition, discovering jewelry conceived as wearable sculpture. Each design, defined by bold geometry and precise craftsmanship, embodies Rojas’ philosophy of creating pieces that move with the body and evoke emotional resonance.A Milestone Moment for the BrandThe debut marked a significant step for Nelly Rojas Fine Jewelry as it introduced its contemporary sculptural unique jewelry to the American audience at one of the world’s most influential cultural gatherings. Attendees were encouraged to touch, wear, and experience the pieces firsthand — sparking conversations around craftsmanship, modern femininity, and the evolving definition of luxury today.Creative Collaborations Enhanced the NarrativeTwo influential creatives contributed their distinct perspectives to elevate the launch experience:Rodner Figueroa, acclaimed fashion and television personality, brought his editorial eye to the event’s creative direction, highlighting the relationship between fashion photography and sculptural jewelry.Lisa DiCicco Cahue, model and content creator recognized for her minimalist, architectural style, demonstrated how modern women incorporate bold jewelry into their everyday wardrobe. Her styling generated significant attention and discussion throughout the event.Together, these collaborators enriched the storytelling behind the brand and emphasized its connection to fashion, design, and contemporary culture.Redefining Luxury Through Meaning and CraftIn a week filled with global art installations and high-profile events, the debut of Nelly Rojas Fine Jewelry distinguished itself through its intentionality and artistic execution. The brand underscored a new vision of luxury — one rooted in purpose, craftsmanship, and design that becomes part of how we live.Rojas’ pieces reflect this philosophy: bold yet refined, architectural yet human, created not only to be worn but to be experienced.About Nelly Rojas Fine JewelryFounded by Colombian designer Nelly Rojas, the brand is recognized for its sculptural approach to fine jewelry, merging artisanal techniques with modern architectural design. Her collections have garnered international recognition from design experts, collectors, and style-conscious audiences worldwide.For more information, visit www.nellyrojasjewelry.com or follow @nellyrojasjewelry on Instagram.

