'Chanukah Telethon Returns Dec. 14 to Support Life-Saving Humanitarian Work in Nassau County'

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chabad of Mineola Announces 2025 Chanukah Telethon: A Celebration of Light, Community, and Life-Saving Humanitarian WorkChabad of Mineola proudly announces the highly anticipated 2025 Chanukah Telethon, airing Sunday, December 14th, from 7–10 PM, a beloved Long Island tradition blending celebration, inspiration, and impactful community action.This year’s Telethon will be available on multiple platforms. But beyond the music and celebration lies the deeper mission of the Telethon: supporting the life-saving humanitarian work of Chabad of Mineola. As needs across Nassau County continue to grow, this annual event has become the vital engine that fuels programs of compassion, emergency support, and hope.A Telethon With PurposeEach donation made during the Telethon—securely at www.chabadmineola.com/donate directly strengthens Chabad’s humanitarian programs, ensuring that vulnerable individuals and families receive the help they need with dignity and care.These programs include:“Taste of Shabbos” DeliveriesEvery Friday, challah, grape juice, and Shabbos essentials are delivered to seniors, the homebound, hospital patients, and individuals seeking spiritual comfort. These packages—and the conversations that accompany them—remind recipients that they are part of a caring community.Crisis Intervention and Emergency AssistanceWhen families face sudden crisis—serious illness, financial hardship, loss, or unexpected difficulties—Chabad is often their first call. Support is provided immediately and compassionately: meals, transportation, emergency funds, and steady guidance.Emotional and Spiritual CounselingIn an age of rising anxiety and loneliness, Chabad has become a haven for individuals in need of emotional support, offering counseling grounded in timeless Jewish wisdom and genuine human connection.Youth Outreach & Values EducationThrough mentorship, classes, holiday programs, and the renewed advocacy for a daily “Moment of Silence” in local schools, Chabad empowers young people with purpose, confidence, and a strong moral compass.A Night of Joy, Music & InspirationThis year’s Telethon features outstanding entertainment, headlined by the internationally acclaimed Jewish rock group Soul Farm, known for their vibrant, high-energy performances that blend spirituality with unforgettable musical talent. Their presence will infuse the evening with warmth, rhythm, and celebration.Returning once again are the Telethon’s beloved stars—the Dancing Rabbis—whose joyful choreography and spirited enthusiasm have made them an audience favorite for decades. Their appearances are sure to bring smiles, laughter, and pure Chanukah delight.Throughout the evening, viewers will hear inspirational stories of individuals whose lives were touched by Chabad’s kindness—narratives of hope, resilience, and community that reflect the very essence of Chanukah.Why Your Support Matters Now More Than EverEvery donation helps bring light into someone’s life. Supporting Chabad of Mineola means:• A lonely senior receives Shabbos warmth.• A struggling parent receives emergency assistance.• A teen finds meaning and direction.• A family in crisis receives immediate help.• Thousands experience Jewish pride.“Chanukah reminds us that even a single flame can illuminate great darkness,” said Rabbi Anchelle Perl. “When our community comes together, each gift becomes a candle—bringing warmth, comfort, and hope to someone who needs it most. The Telethon is our annual opportunity to be that light for others.”How to Watch & ParticipateBroadcast Platforms:• News12+• JBS Channel 138• Facebook LiveTo Donate:Visit www.chabadmineola.com/donate Sponsorship opportunities are available for families, businesses, and individuals wishing to dedicate a segment or honor a loved one.About Chabad of MineolaChabad of Mineola is dedicated to strengthening Jewish life and providing essential humanitarian support throughout Long Island. Directed by Rabbi Anchelle Perl. Its programs serve individuals from all backgrounds, ensuring that no one faces life’s challenges alone.

