Valbruna Stainless, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Deutsche Nickel America Assets

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valbruna Stainless, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has acquired the assets of Deutsche Nickel America, effective December 5, 2025. The acquisition includes the company’s inventory, trademark, and business operations.Valbruna Stainless and Deutsche Nickel will work together to ensure a seamless transition for all valued customers and suppliers. Both organizations are committed to maintaining continuity in service, product availability, and technical support throughout the integration process.Mr. Jim Letourneau, President of Deutsche Nickel America affirms: “We are grateful for the opportunity to join Valbruna and continue serving the Nickel market across North America. This new chapter reinforces our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and strong partnerships, as we work toward a more sustainable future for our customers, colleagues, alike”.“This acquisition is a sign of a strong commitment to this industry and to the strategy followed by Valbruna to strengthen our position and increase our presence within more challenging market segments,” said Massimo Amenduni, President of Valbruna Stainless. “Deutsche Nickel America has been a strong supplier and partner to many companies in the U.S. since 1990. Today, as Valbruna Group, we are proud to warmly welcome the Deutsche Nickel America team.”For more information, please contact:Peggy SikoraCommercial DirectorValbruna Stainless(630) 667-8450psikora@valbrunastainless.comJim LetourneauPresidentDeutsche Nickel America(508) 342-5395jletourneau@dn-america.com###About Valbruna Stainless, Inc.Valbruna Stainless, Inc. of Fort Wayne, Indiana is part of the Valbruna Group, a global leader in the production of high-quality stainless steel and nickel alloy materials. Backed by 100 years of metallurgical expertise, Valbruna supplies products used in critical applications within aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive, and other strategic industries.

