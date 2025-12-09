Top Hollywood Business Manager Eric Fulton Reveals How Digital Creators Are Disrupting Traditional Entertainment Finance

Fulton Management Founder Says Social Media Influencers Now Rival A-List Actors in Earnings

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The entertainment industry's financial center is undergoing one of the most dramatic shifts in its history, and business manager Eric Fulton has positioned himself at the forefront of that transformation. As founder and managing partner of Fulton Management , he now oversees financial strategy for nearly 800 clients across film, television, music, sports and the fast-growing digital creator economy that is rewriting the rules of fame and wealth creation.In a recent interview, Fulton said digital creators are rising to the ranks of Hollywood’s highest earners, even though many have never appeared in a traditional film or network television project."The streaming and digital landscape has completely transformed how talent builds wealth," Fulton said. "We are managing clients who have never appeared in a traditional show but are generating revenue that rivals A-list actors. Their monetization models look completely different, and the financial complexity is unlike anything we handled five years ago."Named one of Hollywood's 25 Most Powerful Business Managers by The Hollywood Reporter and honored in Variety’s Business Managers Elite, Fulton has built his career on spotting emerging talent early.Today, that instinct is guiding him through a new era where YouTube creators, podcasters and social media influencers earn multi-million-dollar incomes from audiences that span the globe.From Rock Legends to Digital TrailblazersWilliam Eric Fulton’s rise mirrors the entertainment industry’s own evolution. After earning an accounting degree from California State University, Northridge in 1987, Fulton began his career at Deloitte Haskins & Sells. He later joined Boulevard Management, where he managed finances for iconic artists including Rod Stewart, Guns N' Roses and NWA. Those early years gave him deep insight into the demands of high-earning creative talent.He founded W. Eric Fulton & Associates in 1990, then formed Fulton and Meyer in 1994 before launching Fulton Management in 2015 as an independent firm focused on entertainment business management.Today, his 45-person team in Encino, California, applies decades of experience to a new generation of digital entrepreneurs whose revenue models are fundamentally different from traditional entertainers.A New Financial Architecture for a New IndustryThe creator economy presents financial challenges that traditional Hollywood structures were never built to handle. Digital creators often operate with dozens of active income sources, variable payment terms and global audiences that trigger international tax obligations.Fulton Management has strengthened its internal systems and expanded relationships with financial institutions, attorneys, tax experts and entertainment partners to support this complexity. The firm has also developed specialized expertise in areas that are new to entertainment finance, such as cryptocurrency payments, global tax treaties, platform-specific monetization policies and the rapid regulatory changes that affect creators across borders."We have had to become experts in areas that barely existed five years ago," Fulton said. "Understanding YouTube monetization rules, TikTok’s creator fund, Twitch subscriptions and Discord community models is now essential."Tax regulation is a growing concern as governments worldwide tighten oversight on creator income. Fulton Management works with clients to remain compliant, efficient and prepared for changing rules across multiple jurisdictions."The regulatory environment has become far more complex, especially for high-earning entertainers," Fulton said. "We make sure clients understand the landscape before any change happens."Transparent Billing That Challenges Industry NormsWhile revenue models have changed, Fulton’s commitment to transparent billing remains consistent. Fulton Management uses an hourly billing structure rather than charging a percentage of gross income, a practice that differentiates the firm from many competitors."I do not think successful clients should subsidize those who are still building their careers," Fulton said. "Hourly billing keeps us accountable and fair."This model resonates strongly with digital creators, many of whom built careers outside traditional entertainment systems and value transparency, direct communication and fairness.Hourly billing protects creators during income fluctuations and ensures clients only pay for work performed, not a percentage of unpredictable revenue streams.Fulton’s hands-on approach extends far beyond bookkeeping and tax planning. He frequently mentors digital creators who often find themselves running substantial businesses long before they have professional guidance."I have worked with many clients from the very beginning of their careers," Fulton said. "That gives me a unique ability to protect, educate and guide talent as they grow."Fulton’s selective growth strategy is a hallmark of his leadership. While competitors chase rapid expansion, he limits new client intake to preserve service quality. Long-term team members have recently moved into leadership roles as the firm expands its internal mentorship programs."We remain selective about the clients we take on and the professionals we hire," Fulton said. "It allows us to maintain the high level of service that our reputation is built on."Eric Fulton: ‘Fairness Is At The Core Of Everything We Do’Fulton acknowledges that ongoing success requires constant adjustment. He stays actively involved in tax review, financial planning and daily client communication. He attends industry events and maintains strong relationships with agents, attorneys and financial institutions to ensure the firm stays ahead of industry shifts."Our industry evolves quickly with streaming changes, union negotiations, global touring rules and digital creator monetization," Fulton said. "The moment you believe you have seen it all, you fall behind."Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality and blockchain are already shaping the next chapter of entertainment. Fulton Management is preparing to guide clients through these new financial landscapes.Throughout his decades-long career, Fulton has held fast to values centered on fairness, loyalty and transparency.His values extend beyond business. Fulton previously served seven years on the board of Agoura Pony Baseball, including five as president, and he is currently developing an affordable housing project for young mothers that will provide housing, childcare and education pathways.As Fulton Management continues its steady, values-driven expansion, Fulton invests in succession planning to ensure the firm remains strong long into the future.

