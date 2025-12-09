CollectionPro Unlocks Millions in Lost Revenue for California Healthcare Providers

Revenue for California Healthcare Providers

Unlock Millions in “Lost” OON Revenue With CollectionPro’s $0-Cost Recovery Model Built for California’s Complex Regulations.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CollectionPro, the nation's premier provider of specialized out-of-network (OON) and legacy Accounts Receivable (AR) recovery solutions, today announced a powerful, risk-free initiative specifically designed to address the crippling challenge of unresolved OON claims for healthcare providers throughout California.In a market defined by complex regulations like the federal No Surprises Act (NSA) and California’s robust state laws, including AB 72 and balance billing prohibitions, which providers are often left with substantial old A/R especially from out-of-network billing services that is considered unrecoverable or too costly to pursue internally. CollectionPro’s unique model in fact, is disrupting this status quo, turning dead-end claims into a vital source of cash flow here.The California Challenge: Complexity Creates CrisisToday as California is at the forefront of patient protection legislation is not only dramatically complicated but the state's landscape coupled with the federal No Surprises Act here requires specialized expertise. In order to navigate the intricate Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) and various state-level payment determination processes, providers needs professional help.For many healthcare organizations, including hospitals, physician groups, and ambulatory surgery centers, legacy OON claims become a massive, unmanaged pool of aged debt. And so CollectionPro is here to help with the sheer administrative burden of identifying, prepping, appealing, and arbitrating these complex claims which are often seen as too high a cost for an uncertain recovery.“The vast majority of old, out-of-network A/R is not truly uncollectible; it is simply too complex and too costly for internal teams to pursue under today’s regulatory framework,” stated Maverick Johnson. He further added “In California, where the surprise billing environment is particularly dense, providers need a dedicated advocate with a proven legal-first approach. And we eliminate the risk and deliver the results, transforming what they see as a balance sheet liability into pure, unencumbered revenue.”Introducing the $0-Cost Old A/R Cleanup SolutionCollectionPro here is eliminating the financial barrier to recovery with a revolutionary offer centered on its Old A/R Cleanup service, perfectly tailored for the complexities of the California market. This model is designed for claims that are 90 days or older from 2022 revenue that internal efforts have stalled on or failed to collect.Key Features of the Risk-Free Recovery Model:$0-Cost Old A/R Cleanup - Providers incur absolutely zero upfront costs to initiate the A/R cleanup and recovery process for aged claims.Contingency-Only Recovery Fee - CollectionPro operates on a recovery fee basis as low as 10%, meaning payment is due only after the claim is successfully recovered.No Setup Fees - There are no administrative, onboarding, or initial technology integration fees charged to begin the project.No Prepayment Required - CollectionPro advances all costs associated with the dispute process, including administrative fees and arbitration costs.100% Upside - Every dollar recovered beyond what the provider has already received is net gain for the organization. In short, maximizes the return on previously neglected assetsThe Psychology of "Free Money": Why Providers Sign FastCollectionPro’s model taps into a crucial psychological and financial reality for providers: old AR claims that are 90+ days past due and stuck in bureaucratic limbo are mentally categorized as "lost revenue" or “free money” once recovered.• Risk Mitigation: The provider takes $0 risk on claims they have already written off or stopped pursuing.• Administrative Relief: CollectionPro handles the entire complex litigation, arbitration, and appeal process, freeing up internal billing staff.• Pure Revenue Generation: Any money recovered is a direct injection of cash flow, generated from assets previously valued at zero.The CollectionPro Difference in the California MarketNavigating the intersection of the No Surprises Act, which established a federal process for OON claim disputes, and California’s state laws requires an entity with deep regulatory insight and legal firepower. And CollectionPro’s success is built on:Expert Regulatory Compliance: A dedicated team with in-house arbitrator specializing in the nuances of California’s specific balance billing protections and payment determination methodologies.Proven Arbitration Success: Years of successful outcomes in both state and federal IDR processes, with of 10,000 cases and 92% success rate also leveraging advanced data analytics to build compelling, evidence-based cases for higher reimbursement.

