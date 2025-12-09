Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists to Host 2025 Honors & Awards Luncheon at ASHP Midyear

Event to Celebrate Excellence, Leadership, and an Inclusive Pharmacy Workforce

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists (ABHP) will host its annual Honors & Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 12:00 pm (PT) at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Convention Center during the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting. The luncheon serves as ABHP’s premier national gathering, uniting pharmacists, students, early-career professionals, and advocates to celebrate exemplary leadership and contributions that advance health outcomes and access to care.For more than four decades, ABHP has strengthened professional pathways for Black pharmacists, champion representation in leadership roles, and supported the development of a more inclusive healthcare workforce. The annual luncheon highlights individuals whose impact has shaped pharmacy practice, elevated patient outcomes, advocated for the protection of medically underserved communities, and inspired the next generation of pharmacy leaders.A Celebration of Leadership and ImpactThe 2025 luncheon underscores ABHP’s focus on mentorship, visibility, and influence-critical pillars in building a strong pipeline to champion the essential role pharmacists play in both community and health system settings of care.“The award luncheon is a reaffirmation of our mission,” said Dr. Gloria A. Kelly, President, Board of Directors, Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists. “Each year, we recognize individuals who exemplify excellence, service, and the courage to drive change. We are proud to honor leaders whose vision and commitment to the profession inspire us all.”2025 ABHP Award Categories & HonoreesABHP will present its Health System Leadership Award to Wright Lassiter III, MHA, Chief Executive Officer of CommonSpirit Health, recognizing his stewardship of one of the nation’s largest and most diverse healthcare organizations, spanning more than 2,200 care sites across 24 states, and his unwavering commitment to expanding access and advancing care transformation as an industry imperative.“I am deeply honored to receive the Health System Leadership Award from the Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists,” said Lassiter. ABHP’s work to advance a more inclusive pharmacy workforce, empower emerging leaders, and ensure that care delivery reflects the diverse needs of the communities resonates deeply with me. At CommonSpirit Health, we share these and remain steadfast in our commitment to health, healing, and equity across the nation.”In addition to honoring Mr. Lassiter, ABHP will recognize outstanding contributions across several distinguished categories:Honorees will include:• Anthony Scott, 2025 ASHP-ABHP Joint Leadership Award Recipient• Audrea Juny Simpson, 2025 ABHP Industry Relations Award Recipient• Dawn Moore, 2025 Wendell T. Hill Award Recipient• Anthony “Tony” Jackson, ABHP Past President AwardEvent Details• 2025 ABHP Honors & Awards Luncheon• Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025• Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT• Location: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas• Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abhp-2025-honors-and-awards-luncheon-tickets-1847160981219 About Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists (ABHP)The Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists (ABHP) was founded to support Black health-system pharmacists, advocate for equitable healthcare, and address disparities in minority patient populations. For over four decades, ABHP has been a leading voice in promoting diversity and inclusion in pharmacy practice. For more information, visit abhpharm.org.# # #

