XbotGo and Impact Soccer Announce Global Partnership to Transform Video Capture and AI-Driven Analysis in Youth and Amateur Sports

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XbotGo , a leader in AI-powered sports tracking cameras, and Impact Soccer , a rapidly emerging force in AI-based match and player analytics, today announced a new global partnership designed to streamline how coaches, players, and parents capture, analyze, and learn from game footage.Together, the two companies will bring an end-to-end ecosystem that simplifies the full sports-video journey: from capturing every play automatically to turning that footage into actionable insights, all while remaining accessible to teams at every level. XbotGo users around the world will soon gain the ability to seamlessly transfer match footage from their XbotGo account into Impact Soccer, unlocking comprehensive game analysis and individual player statistics. Today’s announcement marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration intended to elevate the game experience for families, coaches, and athletes worldwide.“XbotGo was founded on a simple mission: let people stay present in the moment while technology does the hard work in the background,” said Dr. David Tan, Founder & CEO of XbotGo. “Impact Soccer shares that belief. Their analytics empower teams just as our cameras empower parents and coaches. By working together, we’re making high-quality video capture and professional-grade analysis easier and more affordable than ever.”Impact Soccer CEO Joshua Konowe echoed the excitement: “We’ve built our platform to work with any camera, but what XbotGo brings to the field is exceptional. Their AI-driven tracking produces the kind of clean, consistent footage our system thrives on. This partnership is about creating a complete, intuitive experience that helps clubs focus on performance, not on technology.”A Proven Combination for ClubsThe collaboration builds on real-world results already seen at organizations such as New Jersey Crush FC, one of the longest-standing girls soccer programs in the state. The club adopted XbotGo’s portable AI camera alongside Impact Soccer’s analytics platform this fall and has reported dramatic improvements in efficiency, cost savings, and player engagement. By replacing traditional camera systems with a lighter, more flexible capture setup and pairing it with AI-based analysis, New Jersey Crush cut its annual video-analysis costs by more than half while delivering faster, deeper insights to players and coaches.“Our teams improved due to the game breakdown,” said Lee Glover, New Jersey Crush FC CEO. “It allowed coaches to review individual and functional actions more specifically with players.” That early success, delivered without any custom integration, demonstrates the potential of an even closer partnership between the two companies.Building the Future of Accessible Sports TechnologyBoth XbotGo and Impact Soccer ultimately share a mission: to democratize high-quality tools once reserved for elite programs and make them available to everyday families and community clubs. “Whether it’s a parent capturing highlights of their child or an academy building data-driven pathways to the next level, our goal is the same,” Tan added. “Technology should empower the experience, not complicate it.” Konowe agreed: “Together, we’re focused on giving every coach, player, and parent the opportunity to see the game more clearly, learn faster, and enjoy the sport more fully.”The companies will share additional details, including joint offerings, pilot programs, and workflow enhancements, later this season.About XbotGoXbotGo is the consumer AI brand under Blink Tech, Inc., founded by Dr. David Tan — a leading expert in computer vision, a hardware innovator, and above all, a dedicated soccer dad. Driven by the belief that everyone should be able to capture and relive their best sports moments, XbotGo makes pro-level videography easy and accessible for all. With a core team of graduates from globally renowned institutions and experienced veterans from leading tech companies, alongside many highly skilled and experienced engineers, XbotGo brings academic rigor, diverse experiences, and global vision to drive innovation across the world. XbotGo operates in Silicon Valley, Texas, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Suzhou, leveraging global R&D and supply chain advantages to innovate and build efficiently.About Impact SoccerImpact Soccer is an AI-driven analytics platform transforming match and player evaluation for clubs at all levels. By automating video tagging, highlight creation, and performance insights, Impact Soccer enables coaches and players to focus on development, not on editing or manual analysis. Learn more at impactsoccer.ai.Media Contacts:XbotGoGabrielRoxas@xbotgo.comGabrielR@blinktech.us

