PharmStars Announces Fall 2025 Graduates: 11 Digital Health Startups Complete PharmStars’ Pharma-focused Accelerator

PharmStars Accelerator Fall 2025 Startup Graduates

11 startups with innovations in data management and insights complete PharmStars' 10-week PharmaU educational and mentoring accelerator program

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PharmStars , the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is delighted to announce that 11 startups graduated from its Fall 2025 program focusing on “Innovations in Data Management and Insights.” This cohort marks the graduation of over 100 startups from PharmStars.The startups in the Fall 2025 cohort completed PharmaU , PharmStars’ 10-week educational and mentoring program. PharmaU culminated recently with PharmStars’ Pharmatech Innovation Summit in Boston that brought together participating startups, PharmStars’ innovation-minded pharma members , investors, and other pharma-startup ecosystem stakeholders.PharmStars is dedicated to bridging the “pharma-startup gap.” The accelerator's mission is to help biopharma firms and digital health startups overcome barriers to partnership due to differences in size, speed, processes, and culture, thereby accelerating the adoption of digital innovations. PharmaU prepares participating startups to effectively engage with pharma companies as clients and partners.The 11 startups were selected through a highly competitive application process that attracted applicants from 19 countries. The selected startups offer unique digital health innovations to enhance pharma data management and insight generation. Their solutions include new sources of patient and provider data, new data collection tools, and AI solutions for drug discovery, development, and commercialization.The graduating startups emphasized how much they learned through the PharmaU curriculum. Sasha Seymore, Co-Founder & President of Ethos and a Fall 2025 graduate, said, “I was thrilled with the PharmaU curriculum. It helped me, as a founder without a traditional life sciences background, learn to communicate our value proposition to pharma stakeholders in their language.”Marco Benitez, CEO of ROOK, and another Fall 2025 graduate, described the program as essential in laying the groundwork for pharma collaborations. “It’s a no-brainer — if you want to enter the pharma industry, you have to go through this accelerator program.”At PharmStars’ Pharmatech Innovation Summit, startups presented their solutions to PharmStars’ pharma members and then met with them in a series of private discussions. More than 70 one-on-one startup/pharma meetings took place over two days during the Summit.Fall 2025 graduate Angela Holmes, CEO of OmniScience, noted how well the program prepared the company to engage the pharmaceutical decision makers they met with during the program’s culminating event. “The PharmStars mentoring program helped us develop an excellent deck, which we presented at the Startup Showcase. Then, having private in-person meetings to continue the conversation and move these pharma relationships forward was priceless.”The 11 digital health startups completing the Fall 2025 PharmStars accelerator are:• Ailin Health (Madrid, Spain) – Agile, Rapid, Out-of-clinic Screening Platform Integrated with Patient and HCP Reporting and Education• CROMODATA (Buenos Aires, Argentina) – Latin American Real-world Clinical Data Platform• DataJoint (Houston, TX) – R&D Data Platform Unifying Multimodal Data, Scientific Context, and Computational Logic for Improved Research Efficiency and Enhanced AI• Ethos (Redwood City, CA) – Adaptive, Mobile Learning Platform Delivering Continuous Competency Validation and Rapid Content Creation• Infermedica (Wroclaw, Poland​) – Pre-diagnostic Patient Guidance Platform and Real-world Data• Medwise AI (Leeds, England​) – GenAI Search Engine for HCP Engagement and Insights• OmniScience (Houston, TX) – Clinical Trial Agentic AI “Control Tower” to Unify Data, Automate Oversight, Alert Proactively, and Recommend Action• Reflector Bio (New York, NY) – Novel AI Drug Discovery Platform for Therapeutic Response Prediction with Multimodal Data• ROOK (Miami, FL) – AI-enabled Platform for Device-agnostic, Regulatory-compliant Integration of Wearable Data• Superbio.ai (Palo Alto, CA) – Agentic AI Platform with Infrastructure, Support, and 650+ Validated AI Tools for Drug Discovery• WHYZE Health (Dublin, Ireland) – AI-powered Platform for Research-grade Clinical and Real-world Data from the UKPharmStars is now open for applications for its upcoming Spring 2026 cohort focused on “Digital Innovations in Operations and Outcomes.” New pharma and biotech members are welcome to join the program. Digital health startups interested in participating can find additional details and the application on PharmStars’ website, www.PharmStars.com About PharmStarsPharmStars is the member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Because of our expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaU program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of “beyond the molecule” solutions. More information at www.PharmStars.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.