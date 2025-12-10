Precision Epigenomics and Front Line Mobile Health to Deliver EPISEEK Cancer Testing to First Responders in TX, CO, & GA

Exclusive Partnership to Deliver EPISEEK® Cancer Screening Blood Test in Texas, Colorado, & Georgia

Cancer remains a leading cause of line of duty death year after year among firefighters.” — Michael Conner, DMSC, PA-C, CEO of Front Line Mobile Health

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Epigenomics, a leader in epigenetic-based cancer detection, today announced an exclusive partnership with Front Line Mobile Health to bring the EPISEEK multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test to first responders throughout their growing regions of service. Through this collaboration, firefighters and law enforcement personnel will have access to one of the industry’s most comprehensive early detection tools - delivered directly through Front Line Mobile Health’s established occupational medicine programs.

EPISEEK is an innovative, blood-based, screening test capable of detecting 60+ cancer types, including the 20 deadliest cancers and hard to diagnose malignancies such as brain cancer. Leveraging advanced epigenomics profiling, EPISEEK-MCED identifies subtle, early-stage cancer signals long before symptoms typically appear.

“First responders face elevated cancer risks due to the nature of their work, and they deserve access to the most advanced early detection tools available,” said Mark Nelson, PhD, CEO of Precision Epigenomics. “Our partnership with Front Line Mobile Health ensures that firefighters and police officers receive proactive, high-impact cancer screening as part of their regular preventive care. We are proud to support the health and longevity of those who protect our communities.”

Through this exclusive agreement, Front Line Mobile Health - recognized for its comprehensive medical, mental health, and readiness services for first responders - will offer EPISEEK as an additional screening tool during annual wellness assessments, mobile clinics, and department-wide health initiatives.

“Cancer remains a leading cause of line of duty death year after year among firefighters. Developing programs that layer diagnostic tools to enhance screening capabilities offer the greater chance of early identification and action,” said Michael Conner, DMSC, PA-C, CEO of Front Line Mobile Health. “By partnering with Precision Epigenomics, we can provide more opportunity for meaningful outcomes in a way that is both accessible and affordable. This relationship allows us to broaden our mission of taking care of the men and women who take care of us.”

The partnership underscores both organizations’ shared mission to advance preventive health care and impact early cancer detection among first responders - a population disproportionately impacted by carcinogenic exposures on the job.

About Precision Epigenomics

Precision Epigenomics is a biotechnology company dedicated to transforming cancer diagnostics through advanced epigenetic technology. Its flagship test, EPISEEK-MCED, delivers broad, early, and extremely sensitive multi-cancer early detection using a single blood sample.

About Front Line Mobile Health

Front Line Mobile Health provides comprehensive medical and behavioral health services to first responders across the United States. With a focus on readiness, prevention, and long-term health, the organization brings high-quality clinical care directly to fire and police departments through mobile and on-site programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to several factors, some of which are not within the control of the company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.