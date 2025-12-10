150 Children to Receive Christmas Gifts and Meals This Week Funded Entirely by Cryptocurrency Donations

Lions Club Partnership to Fund Christmas Joy for 150 Children in the Philippines – 100% Transparent, Every Dollar Tracked and Publicly Reported $NFGX Surges Past 90,000 X Followers: Explosive Relaunch of Solana Charity Token Set for Tomorrow, December 11 $NFGX Next 1000x Solana Meme Coin – Charity-Focused Crypto Supporting Orphans Disaster Relief Real World Utility

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, 150 underprivileged children will receive Christmas gifts and enjoy hot holiday meals for the very first time — an initiative funded 100% through cryptocurrency donations made to the global $NFGX token community on Solana. Between December 12 and 15, 2025, boots-on-the-ground members of a local Lions Club will personally distribute:🔹Individual, age-appropriate toys and gifts (average value $10–$25)🔹Complete hot Christmas meals for the children and their families🔹Small holiday celebrations in the communityEvery dollar raised in crypto is being converted and distributed by Lions Club volunteers for immediate purchasing and delivery.Starting December 15, receipts, photos, and video of the children receiving their gifts will be posted permanently and publicly at https://NFGXToken.com/projects — full on-chain and real-world transparency anyone can verify.A seven-year-old recipient (name protected) already told volunteers: “I’ve never had a present with my own name on it.”“This is what happens when a crypto community decides to act fast and give back,” said a volunteer. “$NFGX Community raises the money in crypto. Lions Club members , trusted in their community for decades, make sure it reaches the kids. Simple, fast, and completely transparent.”Fair Relaunch Tomorrow on SolanaThe $NFGX token completes its community-driven fair relaunch on Thursday, December 11, 2025 on Raydium with permanent, verifiable features:🔹Crowdfunded🔹LP tokens burned at launch🔹Ownership renounced live🔹Permanent 0% buy / 0% sell tax🔹Contract: NFGgKCroEe2EucBJmFfCUNmU41MHv9Sc8qUhbceNTvyTokenomics (69 billion total supply)75% → Raydium liquidity (burned)12% → Charity reserve to fund future projects5% → Community rewards & airdrops5% → Marketing treasury (12-month vesting)2% → Core contributors (18-month vesting + 6-month cliff)1% → Early Crowdfunding supporters (distributed)Community Snapshot – December 10, 2025X/Twitter: 91,300+ followers (+3,500 in 48h)Telegram: 2,145+ membersVerified airdrop wallets: 4,800+Website sessions last 24h: 67,000+How to DonateAnyone can contribute any amount at https://NFGXToken.com/donate and 100% of donations go straight to the children’s gifts and meals via Lions Club volunteers (zero fees). All future charitable distributions support a U.S. nonprofit with 501(c)(3) application submitted to the IRS (approval expected Q1 2026).Contract Address (verified, authorities revoked)NFGgKCroEe2EucBJmFfCUNmU41MHv9Sc8qUhbceNTvyEven Santa apes $NFGX this year 🐒🎅Official LinksContract Address: NFGgKCroEe2EucBJmFfCUNmU41MHv9Sc8qUhbceNTvyWebsite & Tracker: https://NFGXToken.com Projects Dashboard: https://NFGXToken.com/projects Donate SOL Now: https://NFGXToken.com/donate Telegram: https://t.me/NFGXTokenChat X/Twitter: https://x.com/viralexposureco Hashtags for Sharing#NFGX #NFGX1000x #SolanaRelaunch #CryptoForGood #SolanaChristmas #FairLaunch #CharityCoinAbout $NFGX$NFGX is a zero-tax, community-created Solana token that turns crypto donations into real-world impact. The community raises funds in Crypto, directly in SOL, $NFGX, Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, and virtually any cryptocurrency, trusted local partners handle on-the-ground delivery, and receipts, photo, and video is posted publicly for full transparency. Future distributions will support a U.S. nonprofit (501(c)(3) application submitted, approval expected Q1 2026). Fast, verifiable, and built to show the world that charity coins can actually deliver.Join the Movement• 🔗 Join Telegram Chat: https://t.me/NFGXTokenChat • 🔗 Official Site: https://NFGXToken.com • 🔗 Follow on X / Twitter: https://x.com/viralexposureco • 🔗 X Community: https://x.com/i/communities/1994813527757132073 • 🔗 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571713137529 • 🔗 Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1704970216729730/ Media Contact:Email: NFGXToken@gmail.comWebsite: https://NFGXToken.com Disclaimer: Participation in NFGX involves financial risk. Token value may fluctuate. Charitable contribution benefits are subject to local tax law compliance. Consultation with qualified financial or tax professionals is recommended. This release is informational and does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice.

$NFGX Just Fair Relaunched on Solana – Delivering Christmas for 150 Kids in the Philippines 🎄😭

