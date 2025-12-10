Blue Humming Therapy Founder Manami Yamamoto, LMFT Receives Global Pioneer Award for Mental Health at the Fluxx Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Humming Therapy is honored to announce that its founder and executive director, Manami Yamamoto,LMFT has been awarded the Global Pioneer Award for Healthcare and Mental Health at the Fluxx Awards: “Mental Health Innovation Across Borders” and “ Community Centered Wellness Leader.”This international recognition celebrates Manami’s dedication to expanding access to psychotherapy and psychoeducation for underserved and diverse clients and communities, both in the United States and globally. Her innovative approach centers on nurturing true wellness from within, focusing not only on treating psychological problems, but on cultivating mental health, resilience, and emotional wellbeing through creative, culturally grounded care.“I was deeply honored by this recognition,” said Manami. “At Blue Humming Therapy, our mission has always been to make mental health support equally accessible and inclusive. We believe that healing begins with nurturing, not fixing, and that every individual and community deserves the opportunity to find wellness from within.”Blue Humming Therapy continues its commitment to provide psychotherapy and psychoeducation programs to underserved populations, offering compassionate, holistic care that bridges cultures and connects hearts. The organization extends its gratitude to the community, partners, and donors whose support makes this work possible.“Your generosity helps us continue to offer our programs that bring mental health education and healing resources to those who need them most,” Manami added.To support Blue Humming Therapy’s ongoing programs and community outreach, please visit the donor page below:

