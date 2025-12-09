North Florida Motorsports Park led by Indy 500 Champion and motorsports legend Bobby Rahal Nassau County, FL

Phase 1 Site Plan

Premier 600-Acre Automotive Destination to Feature Private Racetrack, Luxury Trackside Condominiums, Exclusive Garages, and Karting Track

The North Florida and Golden Isles region has an incredible automotive culture, and North Florida Motorsports Park will provide enthusiasts with an exceptional venue to celebrate that passion” — Bobby Rahal

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Florida Motorsports Park Announced: Premier 600-Acre Automotive Destination Coming to Nassau CountyWorld-Class Racing Facility is proposed, led by Indy 500 Champion and motorsports legend Bobby Rahal to Feature Private Racetrack, Luxury Trackside Condominiums, Exclusive Garages, and Karting TrackNorth Florida Motorsports Park, a groundbreaking 600-acre automotive lifestyle destination, was announced today, bringing a sophisticated motorsports experience to Florida's First Coast. The premier development will combine a professional-grade racetrack with luxury residential offerings and public amenities, establishing a new benchmark for automotive enthusiasts in the region.Strategically located in Nassau County with convenient access to Interstate 95 and County Road 108, the project honors Northeast Florida's rich exotic and luxury car heritage, building upon the legacy of the world-renowned Amelia Island Concours d ‘Elegance. The development will seamlessly blend high-performance driving experiences with refined residential living for those who share a passion for automotive excellence."This region has an incredible automotive culture, and North Florida Motorsports Park will provide enthusiasts with an exceptional venue to celebrate that passion," Bobby Rahal noted. "We're creating more than a racetrack – we're building a community."Bobby Rahal's involvement brings unparalleled credibility and vision to the project. The three-time IndyCar champion, 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner, and successful team owner has been instrumental in shaping American motorsports for decades.Rahal’s role will be prominent, ensuring not only world class off-track facilities but also track design with world leading architects, delivering what promises to be a true driver and owner focused experience, from start to finish.Planned Features Include:• Professional Racing Circuit: A meticulously designed racetrack meeting international safety and performance standards• Trackside Condominiums: Luxury residences offering unparalleled views and direct access to the circuit• Exclusive Garage Facilities: Climate-controlled, secure spaces for automotive collections• Members-Only Club: Private membership opportunities with exclusive track access and premium amenities• Public Karting Experience: A premier one stop solution karting facility welcoming enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels, built to the highest international standards and certification.The project will benefit from the expertise of affiliated partner Atlanta Motorsports Park, one of the nation's premier private motorsports clubs, bringing proven operational excellence to North Florida.Distinguished project partners include:• Bobby Rahal: Hall of Fame racing driver, team owner, and automotive industry leader• NF Sports Development: Financial advisory and motorsports project development• M2 Real Estate Advisors: Real Estate strategy and development• Atlanta Motorsports Park: Operational expertise and motorsports management“North Florida Motorsports Park represents a transformative opportunity for Nassau County. This project blends innovation, recreation, and economic development in a way that strengthens our community and elevates our region. We are proud to welcome a world-class motorsports destination" said Taco Pope, County Manager – Board of County Commissioners"This Project represents a unique convergence of passion and place," said Michael McNaughton, President of M2 Real Estate Advisors. "The trackside condominium concept offers an unprecedented real estate opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts who want to live where they play. We're seeing tremendous interest in experiential luxury real estate, and this project positions Nassau County, North Florida at the forefront of that trend.""North Florida Motorsports Park is the evolution of automotive lifestyle communities," said Bruno Fusaro, of NF Sports Development. "We're creating an environment where driving enthusiasts can pursue their passion while enjoying world-class amenities and the camaraderie of like-minded individuals. "The public karting facility will ensure North Florida Motorsports Park serves as an accessible gateway to motorsports for families and aspiring racers, while the private club and residential components will cater to serious collectors and driving enthusiasts.For membership inquiries, residential opportunities, or additional information about North Florida Motorsports Park, visit www.NorthFloridaMotorsportsPark.com , follow @nfmotorsportspark on social media, and sign up for breaking news, updates and new developments.About North Florida Motorsports Park North Florida Motorsports Park is a planned 600-acre premier automotive lifestyle destination in Nassau County, Florida, featuring a world-class racetrack, luxury trackside residences, exclusive garage facilities, private membership club, and public karting experience.MEDIA INQUIRIES: Contact@NorthFloridaMotorsportsPark.com

