Monllor Capital Partners Signs LOI with Konti Cluster to Provide Equity for $2.8M Elefante Eco-Lodge in Ciales, PR

Birdseye Visualization of Elefante Eco-Lodge Elefante Ecolodge Lobby Rendering Elefante Ecolodge Site Plan

Local Architect Carla Gautier Castro of Konti Design is the Developer of the Project in Ciales. Monllor Capital Providing Advisory and Equity Funding.

Our goal with Elefante is to demonstrate how thoughtful, climate resilient design can reshape the way we build in Puerto Rico.” — Carla Gautier Castro

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monllor Capital Partners LLC (MCP), an alternative asset management and advisory firm based in San Juan, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Konti Cluster LLC, led by architect and entrepreneur Carla Gautier Castro, to partner on the development and fundraising of the Elefante Eco-Lodge, a fully off-grid eco-hospitality project planned for Ciales, Puerto Rico.

Elefante Eco-Lodge is conceived as a boutique, immersive nature retreat featuring sustainable, low-impact construction and resilient infrastructure. Designed to operate independently from the electrical grid, the project incorporates solar generation, rainwater harvesting and potabilization, biogarden wastewater systems, and modular structures engineered to withstand Puerto Rico’s most extreme climate conditions.

Konti Design, the studio behind Konti Cluster, is recognized for its leadership in sustainable, modular construction. The firm builds with steel and upcycled shipping containers that are fire resistant and hurricane resilient, capable of withstanding wind gusts up to 200 miles per hour, and structurally suited for seismic events. Its mission is to empower communities through resilient and self-sustaining design that addresses both present and future climate realities.

“This partnership aligns with our conviction that sustainable tourism is one of Puerto Rico’s most compelling long-term opportunities,” said Jose A. Torres, Managing Partner at MCP. “Carla and her team have pioneered a design ethos that solves real problems for communities and investors, bringing resilience, sustainability, and beauty together in a way that is difficult to achieve.”

Shawn Hanson, Managing Partner, added: “Eco-hospitality is not a trend. It represents a durable shift in how destinations will be built in the future. Elefante reflects a thoughtful blend of environmental stewardship and economic potential, supported by Act 60 tourism incentives and Opportunity Zone strategies.”

Carla Gautier Castro, founder of Konti Design and visionary behind the Elefante Eco-Lodge, shared: “Our goal with Elefante is to demonstrate how thoughtful, climate resilient design can reshape the way we build in Puerto Rico. Sustainability is not simply an aesthetic choice. It is essential for our future. By combining modular innovation, off-grid systems, and a deep respect for the natural landscape, we are creating a place that protects both people and the environment.”

Gautier Castro is widely regarded as one of Puerto Rico’s leading voices in resilient and sustainable construction. Through Konti Design | Build Studio, she has advanced the use of modular steel structures and upcycled shipping containers to create fire resistant, hurricane ready, and fully self-sustaining buildings. Her work centers on empowering communities, strengthening local infrastructure, and redefining what sustainable tourism can look like on the island.

The investment will be structured and led by MCP, with the Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Fund II (PROZ II) expected to serve as an anchor investor.

About Monllor Capital Partners LLC

Monllor Capital Partners (MCP) is an alternative asset management and advisory firm based in San Juan that focuses on facilitating tax advantaged investing in renewable energy, sustainable business, hospitality, and infrastructure throughout Puerto Rico. MCP is the General Partner of the Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Fund (PROZ), which has invested in multiple companies across Puerto Rico.

About Konti Cluster LLC and Konti Design

Konti Cluster LLC is the development arm of Konti Design | Build Studio, founded by architect Carla Gautier Castro. The firm specializes in sustainable, modular, climate resilient construction using steel and upcycled shipping containers engineered to withstand hurricanes, earthquakes, and fires. Konti integrates off-grid systems such as solar power, rainwater collection and potabilization, and biogarden wastewater treatment to create self-sustaining and future ready communities.

For additional information, visit www.monllorcapital.com

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in PROZ II or Konti Cluster LLC. Any securities may only be offered through a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum that is exempt from registration under applicable securities laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.