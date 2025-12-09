Provost Companies Earns 2025 Best of Service Award from Houzz

Recognized for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction for the Seventh Consecutive Year

STOUGHTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provost Companies, a leading construction and remodeling company serving homeowners throughout Eastern Massachusetts, has been honored with the Best of Service Award from Houzz for 2025. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Provost Companies has earned the prestigious recognition, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, craftsmanship, and professionalism.

Each year, the Best of Houzz Awards highlight the top-rated home professionals across the country, based on verified client reviews and community feedback. The “Best of Service” distinction specifically celebrates companies that consistently deliver exceptional client experiences—from communication and project execution to reliability and results.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive the Best of Service Award for the seventh year in a row,” said Bill Provost, President of Provost Companies. “This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication our team brings to every project—whether we’re remodeling a home, building an addition, or designing an outdoor living space. Providing a seamless, high-quality experience is always our top priority.”

Founded in Stoughton, MA, Provost Companies has grown from a small local contractor into a multi-division firm specializing in construction, remodeling, landscape design, and property maintenance. With a team of experienced builders, designers, and project managers, the company is known for combining technical expertise with a personal touch that makes the remodeling and building process as smooth as possible for homeowners.

The company’s success on Houzz is backed by dozens of five-star client reviews praising their attention to detail, clear communication, and ability to bring homeowners’ visions to life.

“Our clients inspire us to keep raising the bar each year,” Provost added. “We’re grateful to everyone who has supported our work and shared their experiences on Houzz—it means the world to our team.”

Homeowners can view Provost Companies’ award-winning portfolio and verified reviews on their Houzz profile. To learn more about their full range of services, visit ProvostCompanies.com.

About Provost Companies Provost Companies is a full-service general contractor located in Stoughton, MA. Serving residential and commercial clients throughout the region, the company offers expert home remodeling and renovations, new home additions, landscape design and construction, and maintenance services. Since its founding, Provost Companies has earned a reputation for integrity, quality workmanship, and exceptional client care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.