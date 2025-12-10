Andiem Announces NBA Two-Way Player Spencer Jones as Ambassador, Investor, and Advisor

Spencer Jones Wears The Pivot 1.0 in Win Against Pacers

Partnership Accelerates Andiem’s Mission to Create An Injury-Free Future of Sports

I choose to wear Andiem’s Pivot 1.0 not because they're flashy or hyped, but because they keep me on the floor - a physical advantage for someone waiting in the background for their chance to shine.” — Spencer Jones

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andiem , the maker of medically backed, patented basketball shoes engineered to prevent ankle injuries and keep athletes performing longer, today announced that NBA two-way player Spencer Jones has joined the company as an Ambassador, Investor, and Advisor. Jones, currently on the Denver Nuggets roster, joins an investor group that includes Wendy Yang, former President of HOKA, and two-time NBA Champion Norris Cole. Jones is exclusively wearing Andiem’s Pivot 1.0 and advising on the development of Pivot 2.0, slated for release in 2026.“We are thrilled to partner with Spencer Jones, as we share a deep commitment to helping athletes perform at their best—today and every day,” said Alex Morel, Co-Founder of Andiem. “As an undrafted two-way player now having a breakout NBA season, Spencer understands better than anyone the importance of staying on the court, performing at 100% and competing each and every day,” added Ezra Smyser, Co-Founder of Andiem.Founded by Alex Morel and Ezra Smyser in 2021, Andiem works with the leading orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists, including doctors from HSS and OrthoCarolina, to design products that protect athletes in the game’s most demanding situations. Ankle sprains remain the NBA’s most common injury, affecting roughly 25% of players each season and increasing year over year; NBA stars have already missed more than 200 games this season, twice the total from this point last year. The Pivot 1.0 addresses this challenge with breakthrough features including the ReAxon Quick Balance for dynamic stability and the Flex Lock System for unmatched lockdown and foot-shoe connection —technology that allows players to compete without fear.“I choose to wear Andiem’s Pivot 1.0 not because they're flashy or hyped, but because they keep me on the floor,” said Spencer Jones, NBA player and Andiem Ambassador. “The Pivot 1.0 is a shoe designed by medical professionals, tailor made to prevent the most common injury in the sport - and a physical advantage for someone waiting in the background for their chance to shine.”Andiem means “More Days”. The name is a combination of And - meaning continuation, and Diem, meaning Day. It’s their commitment to keeping athletes at their best, today and every day. For more information about Andiem, Pivot 1.0 and Escape Insoles, visit www.andiemup.com and @andiemup

