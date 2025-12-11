LifeSafer Partners with A+ Academy Driving School to Enable Safer Driving for Teens

The transition to driving can feel overwhelming for both teens and their parents. ISA technology acts as a safeguard for new drivers, helping prevent speeding and reducing distractions.” — Michael Travars, president of LifeSafer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSafer , a leader in vehicle safety technology, announced a new partnership with Texas-based A+ Academy Driving School to enhance teen driver safety. Starting today, families enrolled in A+ Academy’s courses can integrate ISA technology into their teen’s learning experience, combining professional driver training with LifeSafer’s Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) technology. By utilizing ISA technology, families have access to real-time speed prevention, customizable safety settings, and driver feedback, empowering teens to develop safer driving habits, while offering parents peace of mind.“The transition to driving can feel overwhelming for both teens and their parents. ISA technology acts as a safeguard for new drivers, helping prevent speeding and reducing distractions,” said Michael Travars, president of LifeSafer. “Through the partnership, A+ Academy’s students can access an added layer of support as they build responsible habits and smart decision-making skills. By combining expert instruction with smart technology, we’re paving the way toward safer roads for everyone.”After experiencing the device in an A+ Academy Driving School vehicle, parents and guardians can choose to enroll in the ISA new driver program that works best for their teens. Each program is tailored to help new drivers gain confidence, reduce speeding, and ultimately prevent traffic fatalities.“Our courses are designed to equip teens with the skills and knowledge needed to be responsible, defensive drivers. We implement a proven, hands-on instruction approach that prepares our students for real-life scenarios,” said Liz Madden, owner at A+ Academy Driving School in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. “LifeSafer’s ISA technology complements our approach, providing families with another tool to lessen the learning curve and set up a lifetime of good driving habits.”Key Features of ISA for Families of New Drivers:• This tool keeps teens from speeding by actively limiting how fast they can drive, preventing excessive speed and rapid acceleration before it becomes dangerous.• Parents can set limits for teen drivers, with customizable settings that match their family’s rules, local speed limits, and the teen’s driving experience.• Real-time feedback teaches teens safe driving habits by reinforcing appropriate speeds every time they drive, helping new drivers learn that following speed limits is part of everyday driving.For more information or to enroll, visit LifeSafer ISA New Driver Enrollment ###About A+ Academy Driving SchoolA+ Academy Driving School is a leading Texas-certified driver education provider serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. As a woman-owned and community-centered organization, A+ Academy offers comprehensive teen and adult driver education, behind-the-wheel training, online coursework, and DPS-authorized Third Party Skills Testing. With our mission to help save lives every day, we build confident, safe, and responsible drivers. Our school emphasizes individualized instruction, state-of-the-art learning tools, and a supportive environment for every student. A+ Academy Driving School is committed to improving roadway safety and expanding access to high-quality driver training throughout North Texas.To learn more or register, visit a-plus-academy-driving-school.com or call 833-SLO-DOWN (833-756-3696).About LifeSaferFor more than 30 years, LifeSafer has led the way in vehicle safety innovation through a powerful combination of advanced solutions and educational resources. We are committed to making communities safer by reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities, while empowering individuals to make safer, smarter choices every time they get behind the wheel. Learn more at LifeSaferISA.com.

LifeSafer Intelligent Speed Assistance for Safer Driving

