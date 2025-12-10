KYRYS Medical Launches Sterile, Single-Use Instrumentation for the SiJoin® T5 System to Boost SI Fusion Efficiency

SiJoin T5 implanted in Sacroiliac Joint

KYRYS Medical launches sterile, single-use tools for the SiJoin T5 system, boosting efficiency, consistency, and ASC-ready workflows in posterior SI fusion.

As the market shifts toward predictable and efficient SI fusion, the T5 platform is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation.” — Terry Harvey, Co-CEO

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KYRYS Medical today announced the launch of its sterile-packed, single-use instrumentation for the SiJoinT5 posterior SI fusion implant, delivering a more efficient, predictable, and ASC-ready workflow in a market still dominated by drill-heavy, hardware-dependent systems.By pairing the T5 with sterile single-use kits, KYRYS removes the friction of reprocessing, tray management, and variability—giving physicians a streamlined experience built for speed and consistency.“Competitors continue to rely on bulky trays, multi-step drill paths, and supplemental hardware,” said Terry Harvey, Co-CEO of KYRYS Medical. “The T5 eliminates those barriers, and sterile, single-use instrumentation pushes that efficiency even further.”________________________________________Purpose-Built for OR and ASC EfficiencyThe new sterile, single-use T5 instrumentation delivers:• Consistent performance: Identical, procedure-ready instruments every time.• Freedom from reprocessing: No sterilization delays, no missing components, no tray logistics.• ASC-aligned workflow: Faster turnover, leaner operations, and predictable room flow.________________________________________Clear Differentiation in a Market Filled with ComplexityMany SI fusion systems still require:• Drilling or rasping through dense bone.• Multi-implant construction• Supplemental screws, staples, and washers• Capital-based trays and reprocessing cycles.These steps slow procedures and complicate adoption—especially in ASCs.The T5 SI Fusion System delivers immediate posterior stabilization, a minimally disruptive anatomical corridor, and an implant-only workflow with no supplemental hardware.“Efficiency is where the market is heading, and the T5 is aligned perfectly with that direction,” said Tov Vestgaarden, Founder and CEO of VGI Medical, the company behind the latest innovations. “This addition strengthens the platform and supports the broader shift toward predictable, streamlined SI fusion.”A Focused IP Strategy Underpinning the PlatformThe sterile single-use instrumentation builds on a strong IP foundation developed under Vestgaarden’s leadership at VGI Medical, protecting key elements of posterior access, implant geometry, and workflow design. Rather than competing with multi-step systems, the T5 platform compounds its advantages through efficiency-driven, defendable innovation. “Long-term strategy around workflow design and protection allows KYRYS to keep expanding the platform efficiently,” Harvey added.Positioned for High-Efficiency in 2026With sterile single-use instrumentation, growing national adoption, and a workflow designed specifically for ASCs, KYRYS Medical enters 2026 as one of the most efficiency-focused and differentiated companies in SI fusion.About KYRYS MedicalKYRYS Medical is the worldwide exclusive distribution arm for VGI Medical, commercializing the SiJoinT5 posterior SI fusion implant portfolio. The company delivers an efficiency-centered, implant-only workflow that provides consistency, control, and confidence for physicians performing minimally invasive SI fusion.

