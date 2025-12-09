Oregon Housing and Community Services funds the creation and preservation of more than 4,800 affordable homes in 2025

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) furthers housing progress this year by funding the creation or preservation of 4,806 affordable rental homes across Oregon. It’s a 50% increase from the 3,208 affordable homes funded in 2024. This growth is significant as the housing industry continues to experience supply chain delays and rising costs.

“Housing affordability is a tremendous stressor keeping people up at night. There is an enormous amount of work ahead of us and the bottom line is we must offer a future where people can afford to live in Oregon. Delivering housing progress means making life more affordable, driving economic growth, and creating opportunity,” said Executive Director Andrea Bell.

OHCS became one of the first housing finance agencies in the country to offer a noncompetitive funding process when it launched the Oregon Centralized Application (ORCA) in June 2024. ORCA has allowed affordable housing projects to break ground quicker. Before ORCA, it took a year to award funding after the legislative investment. Currently, it takes just 60 days to allocate the funding, six times faster than before.

The Housing Stability Council (HSC) approved funding this month for a total of 479 homes at seven affordable housing projects across the state, including the Veteran and Elder Village in Pendleton being developed by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR).

“Securing this first-time state funding positions us to deliver 17 new low-income housing units for our veterans and elders, something our community has needed for a long time,” said CTUIR’s Housing Department Director. “We appreciate the CTUIR’s leadership for authorizing us to move forward as we look forward to advancing the financial work with OHCS in 2026.”

Below is a list of all the housing projects approved for funding in December. Four of the projects will be new construction and the others are preservation and rehab.

Affordable Development Location Number of Homes Developer/Owner Broadway Corridor Portland 229 Home Forward & Urban League of Portland Downtown McMinnville Affordable Housing McMinnville 72 Bienestar Metzger Park Tigard 32 Community Partners for Affordable Housing Minnesota Places II Portland 57 Hacienda CDC Oak Terrace Florence 48 St. Vincent de Paul Pelican’s Perch Brookings 24 Timber River Development LLC (Consultant: Idlewild Development LLC) Veteran and Elder Village Pendleton 17 Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation

These projects will be funded through a combination of state and federal resources, including Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), Preservation funds, Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) funds, Oregon Affordable Housing Tax Credits (OAHTC), and Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) funds.

Find more information about each affordable housing development in the HSC meeting packet.