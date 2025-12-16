Momentum Manufacturing Group – Engineered Extrusions Completes Major Expansion and Modernization Plan

Expansion included three new Belco Flo Thru age ovens with integrated in-feed and out-feed conveyor systems

$30 Million Investment Doubles Production Capacity and Introduces Full Cycle Process Automation

Continuous investment to support our customers' growth has been an operating strategy the business has followed since 2011, with the installation of our first new Presezzi press line.” — Andrew Curland, President, MMG Extrusions

FRANKLIN, NH, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum Manufacturing Group – Engineered Extrusions (MMG Extrusions) announces the successful completion of a comprehensive multi-year expansion and modernization initiative that has transformed its Franklin, New Hampshire, facility into one of the most advanced aluminum extrusion operations in North America. The strategic investment, totaling over $30 million, has doubled the company's annual production capacity while introducing unprecedented levels of automation.The expansion unfolded in two phases, beginning in 2021 and culminating in 2025, positioning MMG Extrusions to meet surging demand from both existing and new customers, including manufacturers reshoring their extrusion operations.Phase 1: Doubling Production CapacityThe first phase centered on a $19 million investment in a state-of-the-art 2,920-ton, 8-inch extrusion line manufactured by Italy-based Presezzi Extrusion Group. Installed in March 2022, this fully automated press line doubled MMG Extrusions' annual output capacity to 55 million pounds of custom aluminum profiles."The addition of the second 8-inch press line was pivotal to meeting the surge in demand for custom extruded aluminum profiles that followed the pandemic," said Andrew Curland, President of MMG Extrusions. "We're now responding to a significant demand increase from our long-term customer base and an influx of new business from companies reshoring their extrusion manufacturing.”In addition to the new extrusion press, phase one also included relocating and expanding its value-add fabrication and machining operations to a nearby 50,000 sq ft building.Phase 2: Full Process Automation and Facility ExpansionBuilding on the success of Phase 1, the company launched Phase 2 in 2022, investing an additional $11 million in infrastructure and automation technology. This phase included a $6 million construction project that added 35,000 square feet of manufacturing and logistical support space to the existing 115,000-square-foot facility, bringing the total extrusion plant footprint to 150,000 square feet.The facility expansion included six loading bays equipped with overhead cranes supplied by Mass Overhead Crane, significantly improving the efficiency of moving packed extrusions onto trailers. The expanded space also features enhanced employee amenities, including new breakrooms and locker rooms.Revolutionary Automation SystemThe centerpiece of Phase 2 was a $5 million investment in a new automated aging system and packing line supplied by Belco Industries, creating what is believed to be one of the industry's most comprehensive automated material flow systems. The installation enables extrusion production and packaging to be fully automated from extrusion through shipping, reducing labor requirements while dramatically improving throughput and safety.Beyond extrusion capacity, MMG Extrusions has continued to expand and upgrade its machining, fabrication, and assembly operations to support manufacturers seeking a comprehensive production partner. Recent strategic investments totaling over $5 million include:• Two fully automated 5-axis CNC machining centers designed specifically for single-step processing of extruded aluminum components• One Trumpf 7000 Series Tube laser for high-speed processing of tubular components.• Specialty equipment for finished bending of large diameter aluminum profiles.Looking AheadMMG Extrusions continues to evaluate opportunities for further expansion, with current considerations focused on downstream value-added production capabilities, including large-format robotic welding and bending."Continuous investment to support our customers' growth has been an operating strategy the business has followed since 2011, with the installation of our first new Presezzi press line," Curland noted. "We remain committed to this approach as we help manufacturers navigate the reshoring trend and adapt to shifting production needs."About Momentum Manufacturing Group – Engineered ExtrusionsMomentum Manufacturing Group – Engineered Extrusions is a leading manufacturer of custom aluminum extrusions based in Franklin, New Hampshire. The company offers comprehensive manufacturing solutions, including engineered extrusion, design for manufacturing support, precision machining, fabrication, finishing, and assembly services. With state-of-the-art equipment and a commitment to continuous innovation, MMG Extrusions serves manufacturers across diverse industries seeking reliable, quality-focused production partners. To learn more, visit https://mmgextrusions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.