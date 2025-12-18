Law Offices of Steven Gacovino, P.C. Helps Parents Pursue Justice for Social Media–Related Youth Harm

Child harmed by cyberbullying damages from social media addiction youth harmed by social media social media addiction depression child harmed by social media addiction

Parents seek justice when social media contributes to youth anxiety, depression, addiction, self-harm, eating disorders & more. Free confidential consultation.

Parents are finally being heard. If your child suffered harm from addictive or dangerous social media, our team will hold platforms accountable and pursue justice for your family.” — Steven Gacovino, Esq.

SAYVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Steven G. Gacovino, P.C. announced today that with its national partners it is actively assisting parents nationwide in holding social media companies accountable for severe and lasting harm suffered by their children and teenagers.Families whose children have experienced anxiety, depression, self-harm, addiction, eating disorders, cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, or exposure to dangerous content may qualify to file a claim.For years, major platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube have been accused of designing features that hook young users, promote addictive or toxic content, and ignore safety failures—despite knowing the risks. More and more evidence is coming out that these platforms may have knowingly contributed to devastating mental health outcomes in minors.“Parents are finally being heard, and they have legal rights,” said attorney Steven Gacovino, founder of the Law Offices of Steven Gacovino, P.C. “If your child has suffered due to harmful or addictive social media use, our team will fight to hold the platforms accountable and pursue justice for your family.”Who May Qualify to File a Social Media Harm Claim?If the damage has occurred within the last 30 years, you may qualify.Parents may be eligible to file on behalf of the child if their child is under 18 years old and has experienced any of the following linked to social media use:Anxiety, depression, or suicidal ideationSelf-harm or suicide attemptsSocial media addiction or compulsive usageEating disorders/body dysmorphiaExposure to predators or explicit contentCyberbullying or harassmentAlgorithm-driven harmful content exposureFamilies do not need to be certain; the firm provides free, confidential case evaluations to determine eligibility.Why File a Claim Now?Courts across the country are moving forward with claims alleging that social media platforms failed to protect young users, ignored warnings, and knowingly used psychological design tactics that harm developing minds. Filing early preserves legal rights and may strengthen a family’s position in ongoing national litigation.No Upfront Costs — You Don’t Pay Unless the Firm Wins!The Law Offices of Steven Gacovino, P.C. and their partner firms accept all social media youth harm cases on a contingency fee basis. If the firm does not win compensation, families pay nothing.How to Get Help?Parents concerned about their child’s mental health or exposure to harmful online content are urged to contact the firm immediately and explore their options to file a claim against social media companies for harm to your child . The legal team can evaluate potential claims and explain next steps with compassion and confidentiality.Families can reach out in two ways:Call (844) 692-1200 for a free confidential consultation , or fill out the secure online form on the firm’s Social Media Youth Harm claim page.About Law Offices of Steven Gacovino, P.C.Founded over 20 years ago, the Law Offices of Steven Gacovino, P.C. has represented thousands of injury victims and families nationwide. The firm is dedicated to protecting consumers, supporting parents, and holding large corporations accountable when their products or platforms cause harm.To learn more about filing a Social Media Youth Harm claim, visit the firm’s website or call the office directly.

Why Now Is the Time to Claim Against Social Media Companies For Harm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.