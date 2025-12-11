Mattress Warehouse Announces Parallel Path as Lead Marketing Agency Partner to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Parallel Path, the new lead marketing agency partner for Mattress Warehouse

Mattress Warehouse selects Parallel Path to lead brand, media, and marketing strategy as the retailer expands its footprint and accelerates growth.

With our rapid expansion and our commitment to deliver a best-in-class sleep shopping experience, we need a partner with a truly results-driven mindset to help us amplify our brand.” — Tracy Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Mattress Warehouse

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mattress Warehouse , the largest independently owned mattress retailer in the U.S., has selected Parallel Path as its lead agency partner following a competitive review. Parallel Path will guide integrated marketing and media strategy and activation as Mattress Warehouse continues an ambitious expansion and brand-building agenda.This decision aligns with Mattress Warehouse’s recent growth milestones and strategic priorities. In May, the company announced the acquisition of 176 additional store locations, pushing its footprint to more than 500 stores and expanding its distribution capabilities, a move designed to fuel market penetration and customer reach.“Naming Parallel Path as our lead agency partner comes at a pivotal moment in our journey,” said Tracy Jones, Chief Marketing Officer at Mattress Warehouse. “With our rapid expansion and our commitment to deliver a best-in-class sleep shopping experience for every guest, we need a partner with a truly results-driven mindset. With Parallel Path, we have a partner who can help us amplify our brand, capture market share, and expand our footprint with continued momentum.”Parallel Path will lead brand strategy, media, content, and analytics to amplify Mattress Warehouse’s value proposition and local market relevance across its expanding retail footprint. The engagement includes customer acquisition and expansion programs that connect national brand marketing with high-impact local activation.“We are honored to be chosen by Mattress Warehouse as their lead agency,” said John Kadlic, Chief Executive Officer of Parallel Path. “Our team is excited to help Mattress Warehouse strengthen its category leadership, elevate customer experience, and support its growth ambitions.”The partnership will focus on advancing Mattress Warehouse’s priorities: scaling the store network, improving market coverage, and reinforcing a broad, customer-first assortment strategy that serves every shopper — from entry price points to premium brands — while maximizing marketing opportunities and driving business outcomes.About Mattress WarehouseFounded in 1989, Mattress Warehouse is the largest independently owned mattress retailer in the United States, now operating 500+ locations across an expanded geographic footprint with robust distribution infrastructure. The company continues to accelerate growth through strategic acquisitions and new market development.About Parallel PathParallel Path is a Boulder, Colorado–based integrated marketing agency that helps aspiring health and wellness brands accelerate performance through strategy, media, content, and analytics.

