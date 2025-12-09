Making New Orleans Safe Again: Operation Catahoula Crunch Arrests Even More Criminal Illegal Alien Rapists, Thieves, Gang Members, Human Smugglers, and Abusers

DHS has made dozens of arrests in the Big Easy including a criminal illegal alien from Cuba convicted for forcible rape and aggravated battery

WASHINGTON – Operation Catahoula Crunch, conducted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), continues to apprehend criminal illegal aliens in New Orleans, including Jorge Vierra-Serrano, a criminal illegal alien and convicted rapist from Cuba who attempted to evade justice by taking advantage of sanctuary laws.

Jorge Vierra-Serrano, convicted for forcible rape and aggravated battery, and previously arrested for aggravated battery and a traffic offense.

“DHS law enforcement continues to arrest rapists, thieves, human smugglers, domestic abusers, and child endangerers who sought sanctuary in New Orleans. Well, those days are over,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem have made it abundantly clear: criminal illegal aliens are NOT welcome in the U.S., even if liberal activists think they are. We will continue going after the worst of the worst across this nation until EVERY criminal illegal alien is arrested.”

Some of the worst of the worst offenders arrested in New Orleans so far include:

Hander Bladimar Monrroy-Santiago, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, living in the U.S. illegally since 2022 on an expired work visa and previously arrested for smuggling of a person.

Darlin Perdomo-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras who has twice entered the country illegally, and previously arrested for simple battery, strangulation, and domestic abuse of a child.

Anthony Jose Sarria-Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, who is a known member of the 18th Street Gang and previously arrested for contributions to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Carlos Arturo Padilla-Meza, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, with a final order of removal from 2013, convicted of domestic battery and previously arrested for a traffic offense.

Willian Orlando Zuniga-Euceda, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, previously arrested for domestic abuse—battery, domestic abuse—child endangerment, and resisting arrest by failing to identify.

Andres Vladimir Prieto-Rencoret, a criminal illegal alien from Chile, previously arrested for theft, aggravated flight from officer, and a child passenger restraint system violation.

Ingres Estel Hernandez-Murillo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of domestic abuse battery and previously arrested for trespassing.

