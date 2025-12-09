While Americans Were Enjoying Their Weekends, ICE Law Enforcement Was Hard at Work Arresting Gang Members, Pedophiles, and Drug Traffickers

To see more worst of the worst arrested visit our new website, wow.dhs.gov, that allows you to see the sickos ICE law enforcement removed from your community

WASHINGTON – While Americans were enjoying their weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were hard at work arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including gang members, pedophiles, and drug traffickers.

“While Americans across the country were enjoying their weekends and holiday shopping, ICE law enforcement was hard at work arresting pedophiles, gang members, and drug traffickers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Today, we launched a worst of the worst website, so every American can see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting, what crimes they committed, and what communities we removed them from. This holiday season, make sure to thank law enforcement officers for all they do to make America safe again.”

Some worst of the worst arrests this weekend include:

Cesar Ramos-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for indecent liberties with a child in Alamance County, North Carolina.

Jose Antonio Rodas-Ortes, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sex offense- third degree in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Ernesto Espinosa-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual abuse in Bronx, New York.

Rodrigo Roman Basantes, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for sexual assault - victim less than 13 and endangering the welfare of a child – sexual conduct in Hudson County, New Jersey.

Roberto Guerrero-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for abandoning or endangering a child (intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence) in Burnet, Texas.

Geilond Vido-Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member, convicted for escape of a prisoner.

Edward Roberts, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted for aid and abet second degree unintentional murder in Chisago County, Minnesota.

Son Kim Lam, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for robbery in Los Angeles, California.

Fernando Menocal-Rosado, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for drug trafficking, cocaine-smuggling, and burglary in Miami, Florida.

Oscar Carrete, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Navarro County, Texas.

Ge Her, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of sex conduct third degree force or coercion in Ramsey County, Minnesota.

Luis Alfredo Valero-Salinas, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for voyeurism in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Dennies Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for cocaine/sell/manufacture/ deliver/possess with intent, larceny, and burglary in Miami, Florida.

German Oswaldo Secaida, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sexual exploitation of a minor in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pablo Calderon-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for driving while impaired in Gaston County, North Carolina.

