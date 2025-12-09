Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,861 in the last 365 days.

While Americans Were Enjoying Their Weekends, ICE Law Enforcement Was Hard at Work Arresting Gang Members, Pedophiles, and Drug Traffickers

 To see more worst of the worst arrested visit our new website, wow.dhs.gov, that allows you to see the sickos ICE law enforcement removed from your community

WASHINGTON – While Americans were enjoying their weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were hard at work arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including gang members, pedophiles, and drug traffickers.

“While Americans across the country were enjoying their weekends and holiday shopping, ICE law enforcement was hard at work arresting pedophiles, gang members, and drug traffickers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Today, we launched a worst of the worst website, so every American can see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting, what crimes they committed, and what communities we removed them from. This holiday season, make sure to thank law enforcement officers for all they do to make America safe again.”

Some worst of the worst arrests this weekend include:

WOTW1

Cesar Ramos-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for indecent liberties with a child in Alamance County, North Carolina.

WOTW2

Jose Antonio Rodas-Ortes, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sex offense- third degree in Hagerstown, Maryland.

WOTW3

Ernesto Espinosa-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual abuse in Bronx, New York.

WOTW4

Rodrigo Roman Basantes, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for sexual assault - victim less than 13 and endangering the welfare of a child – sexual conduct in Hudson County, New Jersey.

WOTW5

Roberto Guerrero-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for abandoning or endangering a child (intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence) in Burnet, Texas.

WOTW6

Geilond Vido-Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member, convicted for escape of a prisoner.

WOTW7

Edward Roberts, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted for aid and abet second degree unintentional murder in Chisago County, Minnesota.

WOTW8

Son Kim Lam, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for robbery in Los Angeles, California.

WOTW9

Fernando Menocal-Rosado, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for drug trafficking, cocaine-smuggling, and burglary in Miami, Florida.

WOTW10

Oscar Carrete, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Navarro County, Texas.

WOTW11

Ge Her, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of sex conduct third degree force or coercion in Ramsey County, Minnesota.

WOTW12

Luis Alfredo Valero-Salinas, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for voyeurism in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

WOTW13

Dennies Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for cocaine/sell/manufacture/ deliver/possess with intent, larceny, and burglary in Miami, Florida.

WOTW14

German Oswaldo Secaida, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sexual exploitation of a minor in Salt Lake City, Utah.

WOTW15

Pablo Calderon-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for driving while impaired in Gaston County, North Carolina.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

While Americans Were Enjoying Their Weekends, ICE Law Enforcement Was Hard at Work Arresting Gang Members, Pedophiles, and Drug Traffickers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more