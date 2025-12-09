Submit Release
DHS Arrests New Jersey Twins who Threatened to Shoot ICE Officers “On Sight” and Hang Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin

Our ICE law enforcement officers are facing an 8,000% increase in death threats as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst from American neighborhoods

WASHINGTON – This morning, a pair of twins in Absecon, New Jersey, threatened to kill Department of Homeland Security (DHS) DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin and called to “shoot ICE on sight” on social media.

This morning, DHS and the Absecon Police Department SWAT team executed a search and arrest warrant for U.S. citizens Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores and Emilio Roman-Flores.

Emilio Roman-Flores is being charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy terroristic threats, criminal coercion, threats, and cyber harassment.

Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores is charged with conspiracy terroristic threats.

“Let this be a warning to anyone who dares threaten or attack our brave law enforcement officers,” said Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. “We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We are NOT afraid of you. The extreme rhetoric of the news media, sanctuary politicians, and activists is leading directly to our law enforcement officers facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. If you threaten our law enforcement or DHS officials, we will hunt you down and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Both twins are American citizens. They are currently being held by the Absecon Police Department in New Jersey and facing federal charges.

