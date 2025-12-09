ProTelesis Corporation Completes Strategic Acquisition of Amer-X Security with $4.58 Million Financing

Acquisition expands ProTelesis’ footprint and integrates physical security with IT and cloud services, backed by $4.58M financing.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProTelesis Corporation, a leading West Coast technology solutions provider, today announced the successful acquisition of Amer-X Security, an Arizona-based physical security specialist. This transaction marks a significant step in ProTelesis’ strategy to deliver comprehensive cyber-physical solutions to enterprise clients across the western United States.Strategic Rationale:The acquisition of Amer-X Security expands ProTelesis’ portfolio beyond managed IT, cloud communications, and data center hosting to include intrusion detection, access control, video surveillance, and 24/7 Central Station Monitoring. By integrating physical security with advanced IT and cloud platforms, ProTelesis is positioned to offer customers a single, accountable partner for end-to-end security and technology needs. Amer-X brings 38 years of proven expertise in the Arizona market, complementing ProTelesis’ 37-year legacy and extending its regional footprint from Utah, Nevada, and California into Arizona.Customer Impact:Amer-X customers will continue working with their familiar contacts and support channels. Over time, select offerings will be co-branded and integrated into the ProTelesis portfolio.Inherent Potentialities for all Customers:• Physical security - system design, consulting, and professional installation• Managed IT• Cybersecurity & Compliance• Data Center Hosting• Cloud Communications (CPaaS, UCaaS)• Carrier Services• AV Solutions• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)• Desktop as a Service (DaaS)• Lifecycle maintenance and support on all products with clear SLAs• 24/7 Central Station Monitoring / Network Operations Center (NOC)Financial Overview:To support this acquisition and related strategic initiatives, ProTelesis secured $4.58 million in senior debt financing through Essex Capital Group, Inc. The financing structure included:• Senior Term Loan – Refinanced existing indebtedness and funded a shareholder buyout• Revolving Credit Facility – Enhanced working capital flexibility• Acquisition Term Loan – Financed the Amer-X Security purchaseProceeds were deployed to buy out existing shareholders, optimize working capital, and complete the Amer-X acquisition—representing ProTelesis’ eighth acquisition since inception. This transaction underscores the company’s strong operational performance and growth trajectory in the managed services sector.Executive Commentary:“This acquisition accelerates our vision of cyber-physical convergence, connecting cameras, access systems, and alarms directly into the IT and cloud platforms that power modern businesses,” said Michael Promotico, CEO of ProTelesis Corporation.“Essex Capital’s expertise allowed us to execute a complex transaction that strengthens our financial position and expands our capabilities,” Promotico added.Dennis Peloquin, CEO and Founder of Amer-X Security, commented: “Joining ProTelesis enhances our 38-year legacy of service delivery by providing clients access to expanded technical capabilities and resources, while maintaining continuity with the trusted professionals they have relied upon for decades.”Rob Swain, President of Essex Capital Group, noted: “We are pleased to have structured a comprehensive financing solution that addressed multiple strategic objectives simultaneously, enabling ProTelesis to execute a shareholder buyout while closing an accretive acquisition.”ProTelesis Corporation is a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) delivering managed IT, cloud communications, cybersecurity, data center hosting, and physical security services to enterprise clients across the western United States.Media Contact:ProTelesis CorporationEmail: info@protelesis.comPhone: (833) 977-6835

