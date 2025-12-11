Cell Therapy Market Size Worth $28.67 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Cell Therapy Market Worth?

The scale of the cell therapy market has swiftly expanded over the past few years. Predictions show it escalating from $14.56 billion in 2024 to $16.87 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The considerable growth over the historic period can be credited to initial research findings, regulatory achievements, clinical experiments and studies, initial market players and trailblazing corporations, along with market reception and perception.

Rapid expansion is anticipated in the cell therapy market size in the coming years, with its value predicted to hit ""$28.67 billion in 2029"" growing at a CAGR of 14.2%. The anticipated growth for this timeline can be linked to ethical and societal factors, investment trends, the demand from patients and consumers, the healthcare infrastructure, and swift innovation cycles. The major expected trends for the forecast period comprehend personalized medicine, forthcoming targeted treatments, innovations in gene editing technologies, the broadening of stem cell studies, advancements in immunotherapy, and manipulation of the microenvironment.

What Are The Factors Driving The Cell Therapy Market?

The swell in chronic disease cases has propelled the growth of the cell therapy market. Chronic diseases, as delineated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are health conditions that persist for at least one year, demand medical intervention, hinder daily activities or both, and encompass diseases like heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease. Stem cells possess the potential to help patients grappling with spinal cord injuries, type 1 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease (PD), heart disease, cancer, and osteoarthritis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based national public health organization, unveiled noteworthy public health initiative updates in July 2024. Heart diseases or strokes tragically claim the lives of over 944,800 Americans each year, amounting to more than one-third of all total deaths. On top of that, cancer, the second most common cause of death in the U.S, is diagnosed in 1.7 million individuals annually and is responsible for more than 600,000 deaths. Besides, over 38 million Americans are living with diabetes and nearly 98 million adults are in the prediabetic stage, thus possessing an escalated risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Diabetes could culminate into serious complications like heart disease, kidney failure, and blindness. Obesity, affecting 20% of children and 42% of adults, increases the chances of contracting chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and specific types of cancer. The escalating prevalence of these chronic diseases has amplified the need for cell therapies, thus boosting the cell therapy market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cell Therapy Market?

Major players in the Cell Therapy include:

• Celgene Corporation

• JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

• Baxter Healthcare Corporation

• Nipro Corp.

• Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd.

• Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

• Vericel Corporation

• AlloSource

• Anterogen Co. Ltd.

• Arteriocyte Medical Systems Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cell Therapy Sector?

Major market players are tactically forming alliances and collaborations to broaden their product range and extend their reach globally. Ajinomoto Co Inc., a food company headquartered in Japan, purchased Forge Biologics for $620 million in November 2023. This takeover is meant to augment Ajinomoto Co Inc.'s worldwide capabilities in AAV and plasmid gene therapy production, enhancing and strengthening its ongoing contract development and manufacturing services. Forge Biologics, a biotechnology company based in the US, is dedicated to promoting cell therapy technologies for treating a range of diseases.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Cell Therapy Market Share?

The cell therapy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technique: Stem Cell Therapy, Cell Vaccine, Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT), Fibroblast Cell Therapy, Chondrocyte Cell Therapy

2) By Therapy Type: Allogeneic Therapies, Autologous Therapies

3) By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Orthopedic, Wound Healing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Stem Cell Therapy: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy, Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Therapy

2) By Cell Vaccine: Dendritic Cell Vaccine, Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Vaccine, Antigen-Specific Cell Vaccine

3) By Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT): CAR T-Cell Therapy, T-Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy, Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy

4) By Fibroblast Cell Therapy: Dermal Fibroblast Therapy, Adipose-Derived Stem Cell Therapy

5) By Chondrocyte Cell Therapy: Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation (ACI), Chondral Graft Therapy

What Are The Regional Trends In The Cell Therapy Market?

In 2024, North America led the cell therapy market. The report on this market encompasses regions like North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

